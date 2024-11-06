Celebrities Are Having a Very Hard Time Dealing with Trump's Epic Victory

Former-and-future President Donald Trump’s resounding 2024 election victory is a complete repudiation of far leftism and all that it entails.

It’s a rejection of an out-of-control LGBT agenda, a weaponized cancel culture, a crumbling economy, and, perhaps most pertinent to this piece, a rejection of the elitist Hollywood influence that has permeated culture for far too long.

And Hollywood isn’t taking that rejection very well.

Seriously.

Shortly after it started to become clear that Trump would be the 47th President of the United States, it didn’t take long for some of Hollywood’s most insulated and coddled stars to express disbelief that everyday Americans actually care about things like the cost of a grocery bill.

Actress Christina Applegate took to social media to cry and share a tall tale:

Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

“Why? Give me your reasons why?????” Applegate posted. “My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?

“And if you disagree , please unfollow me.”

Applegate doubled down on that close-minded thought, as she eventually revealed she just can’t with social media anymore.

Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years… — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

Actress Sophia Bush was so shaken at the results that she immediately jumped to call swathes of Americans flat-out racist.

“Great job giving the MAGA gang more power, America,” she posted. “Wonder how many folks are seeing this and STILL saying ‘But but but at least he’s not a Black woman!’ in the privacy of their homes tonight. My heart is broken.”

Longtime actor John Cusack went on a re-post storm on his X profile, echoing every violent, fringe, anti-Trump thing he could spot.

Actor Kevin McHale (no relation to Boston Celtics legend Kevin McHale) took to X to offer all manner of unfounded concerns.

Supreme Court gone for the rest of my lifetime. Ultra-conservative evangelical bigotry, xenophobia, racism is the mandate. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) November 6, 2024

“Supreme Court gone for the rest of my lifetime,” McHale posted.

The rich and coddled actor added: “Ultra-conservative evangelical bigotry, xenophobia, racism is the mandate.”

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud basically regurgitated McHale’s point, but added a feminist flair to it.

The privilege of celebrating rn is exactly what’s wrong with us as people. I am truly worried about my fundamental human rights. Racism, misogyny, and hatred of women are so deeply rooted into everything that is America. Until we fix the roots…it will never grow. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) November 6, 2024

“The privilege of celebrating [right now] is exactly what’s wrong with us as people,” a patronizing Cloud said. “I am truly worried about my fundamental human rights.

“Racism, misogyny, and hatred of women are so deeply rooted into everything that is America.

“Until we fix the roots…it will never grow.”

It can’t be stressed enough, just how badly this sort of fearmongering and histrionics are falling on deafer and deafer ears, even in their own circles.

Just look at what happened Tuesday night. People have far too many real-world problems to be concerned about boogeymen in their closets and racism under their beds.

It’s little wonder that Hollywood’s most snobbish people have the “privilege” (credit Cloud for that one) to worry about boogeymen and “racism” when most Americans are just worried about how to put a plate of food on their family’s table.

That disconnect was laid to bare Tuesday night — and Hollywood hates it.

Oh, well.

