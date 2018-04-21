The Western Journal

Celebrities Launch Anti-NRA Initiative… ‘No Rifle Association’

By Jack Davis
April 21, 2018 at 8:37am

A coalition of Hollywood celebrities is seeking to wound the National Rifle Association by creating what its founders call the No Rifle Association Initiative.

The effort was first publicized by The Hollywood Reporter, which also reprinted the group’s open letter to the NRA.

Alyssa Milano, who took to Twitter in February to lambaste the Second Amendment, is one of the headliners supporting the effort.

She is joined by Amy Schumer and Alec Baldwin. Baldwin, who has referred to the Second Amendment as a “law,” has also made plain his distaste for gun rights.

The NRA had no immediate response to Friday’s reports about the new anti-NRA effort, according to Time. Dana Loesch did offer her take on the new effort, however.

Also, some Twitter users made it clear that they will defend the Second Amendment.

The list of those supporting this new anti-NRA effort includes Parkland shooting survivors David Hogg and Cameron Kasky, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, and a bevy of celebrities including Ashley Judd, W. Kamau Bell, Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Jon Favreau, Nathan Fillion, Jordan Horowitz, Jimmy Kimmel, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, Patton Oswalt, Annabella Sciorra, Jill Soloway, Amber Tamblyn and Constance Wu.

The letter to NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre essentially claims the NRA is the reason that gun tragedies have taken place in the years since the Columbine massacre in Littleton, Colorado. The letter also said that the liberal coalition is a “diverse, non-partisan coalition of activists, artists, celebrities, writers, gun violence survivors, and policy experts.”

The letter reveals the group’s hatred of the NRA.

“We’re going to shine a bright light on what you and your organization do to America. We’re going to make sure the whole world sees your bloody hands.We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets,” the letter reads.

The letter blames the NRA for a wide range of societal problems.

“Today we lift the voices of communities of color who have been living the terrible toll of the gun violence you enable more than most without nearly the attention they deserve. Today we lift the voices of women, who you refuse to allow the safety of removing weapons from domestic abusers,” it reads.

