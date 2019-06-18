These Are the Celebrities Protesting Georgia Abortion Laws

A growing number of Hollywood celebrities are protesting restrictive abortion legislation in Georgia, threatening to take their acting elsewhere should the legislation go into place.

The celebrity protests and social media posts reference the Georgia “Heartbeat Bill” signed by Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in May.

The bill outlaws abortion after a child’s heartbeat can be detected and makes exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the mother — but only if the woman writes a police report first.

Jordan Peele

Comedian, actor, and filmmaker Jordan Peele announced in a joint statement with J.J. Abrams that they will donate 100 percent of the funds they make from episodes of their new show Lovecraft Country to the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“In a few weeks we start shooting our new show, ‘Lovecraft Country,’ and will do so standing shoulder to shoulder with the women of Georgia,” Peel and Abrams said in their statement.

“Governor Kemp’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Abortion Law is an unconstitutional effort to further restrict women and their health providers from making private medical decisions on their terms,” the statement added. “Make no mistake, this is an attack aimed squarely and purposely at women.”

David Simon

David Simon, who heads Blown Deadline Productions and is the creator of “The Wire” and “The Deuce” said in a May tweet that he would not ask any female staff members to compromise themselves by working in Georgia.

“I can’t ask any female member of any film production with which I am involved to so marginalize themselves or compromise their inalienable authority over their own bodies,” Simon wrote.

“I must undertake production where the rights of all citizens remain intact. Other filmmakers will see this.”

I can’t ask any female member of any film production with which I am involved to so marginalize themselves or compromise their inalienable authority over their own bodies. I must undertake production where the rights of all citizens remain intact. Other filmmakers will see this. https://t.co/V2xDPKiMpo — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 8, 2019

“Can only speak for my production company,” Simon added in another tweet. “Our comparative assessments of locations for upcoming development will pull Georgia off the list until we can be assured the health options and civil liberties of our female colleagues are unimpaired.”

Can only speak for my production company. Our comparative assessments of locations for upcoming development will pull Georgia off the list until we can be assured the health options and civil liberties of our female colleagues are unimpaired. https://t.co/WTb0tj95zH — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 9, 2019

Alyssa Milano

Actress Alyssa Milano wrote an open letter protesting Georgia’s Heartbeat Bill in March signed by large numbers of celebrities including Ben Stiller, Alec Baldwin and Amy Schumer.

Milano is filming her show “Insatiable” in Georgia but claims she will not do so if the legislation goes into effect, according to CNN.

To @BrianKempGA & Speaker Ralston:Attached, is an open letter signed by 50 actors against #HB481. On behalf of the undersigned–as people often called to work in GA or those of us contractually bound to work in GA–we hope you’ll reconsider signing this bill. #HBIsBadForBusiness pic.twitter.com/DsOmAWYU2x — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 28, 2019

“This dangerous and deeply-flawed bill mimics many others which have already been deemed unconstitutional,” Milano’s letter read, according to CNN.

“As men who identify as small-government conservatives, we remind you that government is never bigger than when it is inside a woman’s body or in her doctor’s office.”

Milano said she will do everything in her power “to get as many productions as possible — including ‘Insatiable’ — to move out of this state which continues to put forth oppressive, hurtful policy that contradicts everything the entertainment industry stands for.”

Millo Jovovich

In a May Instagram post detailing her thoughts on the Georgia abortion law, actress Milla Jovovich spoke out about her “horrific” abortion two years ago, saying the procedure was “one of the most horrific experiences” of her life.

The actress’ Instagram discussed what she called “draconian” abortion legislation.

“Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake,” Jovovich wrote in her Instagram post. “Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST.”

“This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota,” Jovovich added. “These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying.”

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish said Sunday that Georgia’s recent abortion legislation “looks like new slavery” after announcing the postponement of her upcoming Atlanta show to protest the state’s law.

The comedian and actress postponed her June 22 show at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, saying she could not “in good faith perform there.”

“After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta,” Haddish said in a statement Saturday. “I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.”

A growing number of Hollywood studios have said they will consider no longer conducting their filming business in Georgia should the heartbeat law take effect in 2020, including Netflix, Disney, NBC Universal, Warner Media, Sony, Viacom, AMC, STX Entertainment and CBS Showtime.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

