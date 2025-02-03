Celebrities Put on a Parade of Wokeness at Grammys, Proving They Didn't Learn Their Lesson in 2024

There’s a new administration in the White House, but at the Grammys on Sunday, it was the same old song from all the woke celebs.

Taking to the stage one after another at the music industry awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Beautiful People spoke up for all the trendy lefty causes that went down in such miserable defeat in November’s election.

But all that the virtue-signalling really proved was how tone-deaf they really are — and the mocking backlash on social media drove the point home.

Among the star-studded evening’s lowlights, as The Hollywood Reporter noted, singers Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, and the Colombian-born Shakira took the brave stands of supporting the so-called “trans” community, the racist tenet of “diversity, equity and inclusion,” and illegal immigration.

As hackneyed as the opinions from stage were, though, some social media responses were classic.

“It seems Donald Trump is making awards shows political again,” The Hollywood Reporter declared in its lede — which brings up the question of when, exactly, 21st century awards shows stopped being political.

From the Bush administration through the Obama years to the first Trump presidency and the disaster that was Joe Biden, the elites of the entertainment world have delivered message after message, year after year, that they are the liberal light-bringers, and their fellow Americans are knuckle-dragging oafs.

But just like the results from November, responses to the comments showed that many, many people aren’t buying it.

None of the most prominent messages Sunday deviated from the leftist line or showed an indication that the American public had soundly rejected the leftist policies of the Biden administration by rejecting Biden stand-in Kamala Harris at the polls.

So much for diversity.

Judging by reports in the national media, like USA Today, conservatives were few and far between.

The Trump-supporting singer Joy Villa was there for the first time since her 2020 appearance, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but she no doubt represented an island of red in a deep blue sea.

And “equity” when it comes to politics in the entertainment world is simply a joke. For every voice like James Woods or Jon Voight, there’s a cacaphony of countless shriekers demanding obedience to the leftist worldview and enforcing consequences for those who fail to fall into line.

They demand that Americans accept the impossible — that men and women can choose to be the opposite sex, overturning the foundational fact of their creation.

They demand that Americans accept the immoral — judging a human’s worth by the color of the skin.

And they demand Americans accept the illegal — “asylum seekers” pouring across the border and into American cities, bringing crime and disorder from coast to coast.

The refrain was the same at Sunday night’s ceremony in L.A. It’s just becoming more apparent that the country isn’t listening.

