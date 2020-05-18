If you follow longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak’s online activities, you’re aware that the game show host doesn’t see eye to eye with many in show business.

If you’re not a follower of Sajak’s Twitter account, you might consider it — he is a breath of fresh air in a sea of celebrities who take themselves too seriously.

The 73-year-old has hosted “Wheel” since 1981, but he could easily moonlight as a comedic commentator.

Sajak, despite being in the public eye for so many years, has somehow stayed down to earth as an apparently ordinary man full of wit and lighthearted quips.

He has also never been afraid to call out celebrities and elected officials for their malarkey, and is a frequent critic of leftist politics.

One of the themes on social media since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic is a sentiment from those in politics, the media and Hollywood that “We’re all in this together.”

Don’t tell Sajak that. He’s not one to sit idly by as those who are drawing a paycheck tell the rest of the country how to behave.

“When a disc jockey or a talk show host or a journalist who is being paid to work from his or her home tells people who can’t work, pay bills or pay their rent or mortgage to ‘Stay home and be careful because we’re all in this together,’ it’s okay to question the premise,” Sajak tweeted on Saturday.

When a disc jockey or a talk show host or a journalist who is being paid to work from his or her home tells people who can’t work, pay bills or pay their rent or mortgage to “Stay home and be careful because we’re all in this together,” it’s okay to question the premise. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 16, 2020

You don’t have to try too hard to guess where the TV host stands on the notion that everyone can afford to stay home until all of the ills of the world pass.

Take a look at some of Sajak’s other recent tweets if you could use a good chuckle.

I’m so tired of the term “two weeks” (as in, “two weeks to flatten the curve,” “we’ll know more in two weeks,” “it takes two weeks…” etc, etc.) When this is over, I plan to bring back the word “fortnight” so I never have to use the TW words again. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 10, 2020

I hope you understand how difficult this situation is for celebrities. Instead of being pampered and flattered by everyone, we are forced to sit in our homes just like regular people. Please don’t forget about us. Any kind words of support would be appreciated. #AdoptACelebrity — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) April 27, 2020

No one was recognizing me when I went out wearing a face mask. Had to resort to carrying an 8×10 glossy of myself. Celebrityhood can be challenging. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) April 24, 2020

I’m sick of hearing how we celebrities are in some kind of bubble and we don’t understand real life. When I’m out in public and people approach me, I’m always interested in what they have to say to my security detail. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 9, 2020

Surprised to learn that selling vowels is not an essential job. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) April 23, 2020

The TV host is not afraid to stand up for working people, and seems to effortlessly disavow everything that is wrong with star power.

Perhaps he more closely aligns with his show’s contestants than those he sits next to at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Sajak actually began his career as a disc jockey, and took his talents to Vietnam in 1968, where he was a DJ for the American Forces Vietnam Network in Saigon while in the Army.

“I used to feel a bit guilty about my relatively ‘soft’ duty,” Sajak wrote for the USO in 2014.

“But I always felt a little better when I met guys who came into town from the field and thanked us for bringing them a little bit of home,” he added. “I always thought it was strange that they should be thanking me, given what so many of them were going through on a daily basis. But they reminded me of the importance of providing entertainment to those who serve — something the USO knows very well.”

“To this day, my fellow vets from that era repeat those thank-yous, and it’s really very humbling,” he added. “My respect for those who serve has stayed with me throughout my life, and my time in the military — particularly my time in Vietnam — are among those things in my life of which I’m most proud.”

As celebrities ask us all to stay hunkered down from their mansions, and politicians such as California Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enjoy expensive ice cream and use our livelihoods as chess pieces, Sajak is singing a different tune.

Sajak will be the first person to tell you that someone in his position is not equipped to tell you how to live your life — and ironically, that is exactly what makes him qualified to chime in on the subject.

