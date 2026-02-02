Celebrities Try to Lecture Americans with Flood of Anti-ICE Virtue Signalling at Grammys

They never learn. And they probably never will.

After all, their actions come with no cost to them. They would never dare maintain the logic of the positions they espouse if it meant sacrificing their own privileges. That means they do it all for show.

Sunday night at the Grammy Awards — no, I didn’t know they were happening either — a parade of self-important entertainers, posing as our moral superiors, took the stage to criticize Immigration and Customs Enforcement, thereby signaling to their fellow posers in the audience that the time had come for everyone to stand up and clap in celebration of what good people they all are.

“ICE out,” the Puerto Rican rapper known as “Bad Bunny” said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

A full 30 seconds passed before the clapping, cheering, and hooting from the audience members ceased.

“We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens,” the rapper continued. “We are humans, and we are Americans.”

The NFL, in its infinite wisdom, will impose Bad Bunny’s musical act on viewers during halftime of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

As for the substance of his comments, illegal immigrants, unlike their legal counterparts, do not qualify as Americans.

Moreover, no one sane is questioning an illegal immigrant’s humanity. When immigrants enter the United States legally, then we welcome them for emigrating the right way.

“ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we are humans, and we are Americans,” Bad Bunny says as he accepts Best Música Urbana Album for his album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” pic.twitter.com/2Bbj7xjwC3 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) February 2, 2026

Regrettably, however, liberals have managed to paper over that crucial legal-illegal distinction. It turns out that they only needed one more false slogan and a few empty-headed minions to parrot it.

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” singer-songwriter Billie Eilish said in another clip posted to X.

Again, the audience members, eagerly awaiting yet another opportunity to celebrate themselves, clapped and cheered.

“Yeah,” Eilish continued, “it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we need to just keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”

She concluded with a vulgar attack — “f*** ICE” — that CBS, which broadcast the spectacle, censored.

Meanwhile, conservative podcaster Brandon Tatum, who posted the clip to X, spoke for millions of us. He described Eilish as “chilling in her $3M Hollywood Hills fortress with armed guards and a moat of privilege.”

“If the land’s so stolen, sis, hand over the keys to the nearest tribe or migrant family,” he added. “Preach less, practice more.”

💥: Billie Eilish at Grammys: ‘No one is illegal on stolen land!’ Meanwhile, she’s chilling in her $3M Hollywood Hills fortress with armed guards and a moat of privilege. If the land’s so stolen, sis, hand over the keys to the nearest tribe or migrant family. Preach less,… pic.twitter.com/gbx4Tfa5dh — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 2, 2026

Hypocrisy, of course, constitutes only one powerful objection to Bad Bunny, Eilish, and others. (And there were others. The New York Times, for instance, counted nearly a dozen celebrities who spoke against ICE, wore pins, or did something equally pointless.)

Another powerful objection — and a perennial one — stems from celebrities’ total lack of self-awareness.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech,” comedian Ricky Gervais said during his now-legendary roasting of celebrities as host of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world.”

The celebrities at the 2026 Grammy Awards paid no attention to Gervais, and he noticed.

“They’re still not listening,” Gervais wrote Monday morning on X.

They’re still not listening 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ol5SIT09Mq — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 2, 2026

Perhaps those celebrities will never listen.

In the end, though, we need not worry about it. After all, their virtue-signaling affects us only as a periodic annoyance.

Remember, they have nothing else to bring meaning to their empty lives. So they fill those lives with symbolic activism, the object of which forever shifts depending on the cause of the moment.

Nonetheless, they would never risk their own comfort and privilege in defense of any cause. That makes them not only hypocrites but frauds, worthy of as much pity as contempt.

