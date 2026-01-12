Share
Wanda Sykes, left, and Mark Ruffalo were among the celebrities wearing anti-ICE pins during Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
Celebrities Wear Anti-ICE Pins at Golden Globes in Tribute to Renee Good

 By Randy DeSoto  January 12, 2026 at 1:01pm
Multiple celebrities wore pins on Sunday’s Golden Globe red carpet with messages, including “ICE Out” and “Be Good,” to honor Renée Macklin Good, who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer when she drove into him with her car during an ICE operation in Minneapolis last week.

“Nominees, presenters and guests including Mark Ruffalo, Jean Smart, Natasha Lyonne and Wanda Sykes wore pins from the ACLU-endorsed protest campaign organized by a group of entertainment industry professionals. Other organizations supporting the effort include Maremoto, Move On, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Working Families Power,” Variety reported.

Ruffalo, who is very liberal in his politics, accused ICE of murdering Good before giving a harsh assessment of President Donald Trump.

“This is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered,” he told USA Today.

“We’re in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded,” Ruffalo continued. “He’s telling the world that international law doesn’t matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality, but the guy is a convicted felon; a convicted rapist.”

“He’s the worst human being. If we’re relying on this guy’s morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we’re all in a lot of trouble,” he said.

“So this is for her,” Ruffalo concluded. “This is for the people in the United States who are terrorized and scared today. I know I’m one of them. I love this country. And what I’m seeing here happening is not America.”

Sykes also described Good’s death as a “murder” during a Variety interview on the red carpet. “We need to speak up. We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down, because it’s awful what they are doing to people,” she said.

CNN aired footage on Friday that appeared to strengthen the case that the officer acted in self-defense when he shot Good.

The surveillance video taken from a home nearby showed an SUV being driven by Good, 37, pulling into the middle of a Minneapolis street to obstruct ICE officers during an operation.

Good and her partner, Rebecca Brown Good, apparently were trying to create a scene, because Rebecca got out of the SUV and was captured on video filming Renee’s interaction with the ICE officers before Renee tried to flee.

Additional video from the ICE officer’s body cam shows when ICE officers approached Renee’s car and ordered her to exit the vehicle, she put the SUV in reverse and turned abruptly, placing one of the agents immediately in front of her.

Rebecca can then be heard yelling, “Drive, baby, drive.”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language and scenes of a violent confrontation that some may find offensive.

 

The officer pulled his gun when Renee refused to exit her car and then shot her as she plowed into him with her SUV.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, “The facts of the situation are that the vehicle was weaponized and it attacked the law enforcement officer. He defended himself, and he defended those individuals around him.”

Noem told reporters on Wednesday that there have been over 100 of these vehicle rammings of ICE officers in recent weeks.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
