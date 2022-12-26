Parler Share
News

Celebrity-Backed Bail Fund Collapses Entirely, Now Facing Lawsuit After What Man Allegedly Did After Being Freed

 By Bronson Winslow  December 26, 2022 at 11:29am
Parler Share

A celebrity-backed jail reform group shut down and is now being sued after the group helped to free a criminal in 2021 who allegedly attempted to kill a waiter less than one week after his release, according to KLAS-TV.

The group posted a $3,000 bond after Rashawn Gaston-Anderson was arrested for burglary and theft in December 2021, and six days later, Gaston-Anderson allegedly shot waiter Chengyan Wang 11 times in the Las Vegas Chinatown, according to KLAS.

The nonprofit group, known as The Bail Project, was supported by Danny Glover, John Legend and Richard Branson, and announced that it would close down due to “restructuring” in early December.

Wang is now suing the nonprofit for its role in releasing Gaston-Anderson and is seeking over $15,000 in damages from each defendant, according to KLAS.

“He’s got scars all over his body. He can’t move his shoulder over a certain height. I don’t know how [the bullets] missed a vital artery,” Wang’s lawyer, Kory Kaplan, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Trending:
'Twitter Files' Bombshell Exposes Biden Admin's Disturbing Pandemic Agenda

The lawsuit alleges that The Bail Project failed to account for Gaston-Anderson’s past cases that made him a potential danger to the community, according to KLAS. Gaston-Anderson has a long record of crime spanning back to at least 2018.

In 2018, Gaston-Anderson pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny and was sentenced to 18 months of probation, according to the New York Post.

In 2019, he was convicted of burglary and in 2021 he was convicted of auto theft, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Gaston-Anderson was also charged with pandering and carrying a concealed weapon in 2021, according to KLAS.


Following Gaston-Anderson’s 2021 arrest, he was released from jail, but was arrested the following day on burglary and theft charges, according to KLAS. Following this arrest, The Bail Project posted a $3,000 bond for his release.

Should violent criminals be eligible for bail?

“Normally when bail is posted, a cash bail, it is a family member or friend who is familiar with the accused,” Wolfson told the Review-Journal. “One can say, in a sense, they are vouching for the person. They are risking their own money. A family member comes forward, a brother, a friend, and if they put up $3,000 and this person doesn’t show up or re-offends, they lose their own money.”

“In this case, we have an out-of-state national organization with little or no ties to our community who puts up the cash bail,” Wolfson continued.

The Bail Project did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Related:
Watch: Man Uses Thief As Human Shield to Fend Off Other Thieves, All in His Underwear

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Bronson Winslow
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Biden Admin To Mandate COVID Tests For Travelers From China
China Reveals COVID Lockdown Deaths - There's Just One Big Problem
Battleground State's Colleges Could Get Overrun by Illegal Immigrants
Tesla Does Something Unexpected in China
Celebrity-Backed Bail Fund Collapses Entirely, Now Facing Lawsuit After What Man Allegedly Did After Being Freed
See more...

Conversation