Celebrity Chef Responds to the Left's Racist 'Uncle Tom' Backlash to Him Cooking with RFK JR: 'I Don't Give a...'

Andre Rush, a celebrity chef who worked in the White House for four administrations, recently appeared on a cooking promotion with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

But the Army veteran who cooked for Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump faced widespread left-wing backlash for daring to appear with a member of the second Trump administration.

The point of the cooking show was not to promote partisan policy, but to encourage healthy eating and lifestyle choices.

Rush addressed his detractors in a video posted by Kennedy, who said that promoting healthy food and healthy children “are not Democratic or Republican issues.”

“That video made me lose 20,000 followers,” Rush revealed.

“And you know what? That’s perfectly fine with me,” he added. “I was getting called words like ‘Uncle Tom,’ sellout, and disappointed.”

Healthy food and healthy children are not Democratic or Republican issues. We need to start loving our children more than we hate each other. Help Chef Andre Rush gain back his followers. Follow: @realchefrush pic.twitter.com/fBSaejA94I — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 28, 2026

Do you support Chef Andre Rush's stance against the backlash he faced? Yes, I support him No, I disagree I have mixed feelings Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, I support him 100% (52 votes) No, I disagree 0% (0 votes) I have mixed feelings 0% (0 votes)

Rush noted that the “Uncle Tom” accusation mostly came from other black people.

“First off, I smile at that. Know what it actually means instead of going off what everybody else says,” he advised.

“And as far as all the ones who came to me and said ‘I’m disappointed in you,’ I don’t give a f***,” Rush answered. “I don’t even know who you are, where you are, and it’s the only time you show up in my DMs.”

Rush detailed the hardships he has experienced in his life — childhood poverty, losing loved ones to suicide, and mental health struggles of his own — and used them to blow off unsolicited remarks from social media users.

Everything I’ve learned about nutrition after cooking for 4 US Presidents… Here’s the diet hacks of the most powerful men in the world: pic.twitter.com/NmNEmzj7pA — Chef Andre Rush (@realchefrush) November 6, 2024

“I don’t care if you’re black, white, how much money you have — even the n-word you call me — I’ll still save your life. I’ll still pick you up. I’ll still uprise you,” he reacted. “It’s just that simple.”

Rush reflected on how he helps people cook healthy food because he believes that is God’s purpose for his life.

“Keep doing what you’re doing. God bless,” he concluded the video. “God knows I’m not the best person in the world.”

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