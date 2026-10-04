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Celebrity Chef Andre Rush responds to leftist racist backlash to his appearance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Celebrity Chef Andre Rush responds to leftist racist backlash to his appearance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (@RobertKennedyJr / X Screen Shot)

Celebrity Chef Responds to the Left's Racist 'Uncle Tom' Backlash to Him Cooking with RFK JR: 'I Don't Give a...'

 By Michael Austin  October 4, 2026 at 12:45pm
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Andre Rush, a celebrity chef who worked in the White House for four administrations, recently appeared on a cooking promotion with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

But the Army veteran who cooked for Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump faced widespread left-wing backlash for daring to appear with a member of the second Trump administration.

The point of the cooking show was not to promote partisan policy, but to encourage healthy eating and lifestyle choices.

Rush addressed his detractors in a video posted by Kennedy, who said that promoting healthy food and healthy children “are not Democratic or Republican issues.”

“That video made me lose 20,000 followers,” Rush revealed.

“And you know what? That’s perfectly fine with me,” he added. “I was getting called words like ‘Uncle Tom,’ sellout, and disappointed.”

Do you support Chef Andre Rush's stance against the backlash he faced?

Rush noted that the “Uncle Tom” accusation mostly came from other black people.

“First off, I smile at that. Know what it actually means instead of going off what everybody else says,” he advised.

“And as far as all the ones who came to me and said ‘I’m disappointed in you,’ I don’t give a f***,” Rush answered. “I don’t even know who you are, where you are, and it’s the only time you show up in my DMs.”

Rush detailed the hardships he has experienced in his life — childhood poverty, losing loved ones to suicide, and mental health struggles of his own — and used them to blow off unsolicited remarks from social media users.

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“I don’t care if you’re black, white, how much money you have — even the n-word you call me — I’ll still save your life. I’ll still pick you up. I’ll still uprise you,” he reacted. “It’s just that simple.”

Rush reflected on how he helps people cook healthy food because he believes that is God’s purpose for his life.

“Keep doing what you’re doing. God bless,” he concluded the video. “God knows I’m not the best person in the world.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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