Share
News
A U.S. Secret Service SUV drives in President Donald Trump's motorcade to Trump National Golf Club on April 20, 2025, in Sterling, Virginia.
A U.S. Secret Service SUV drives in President Donald Trump's motorcade to Trump National Golf Club on April 20, 2025, in Sterling, Virginia. (Al Drago / Getty Images)

Celebrity Leftist Doubles-Down on Comey's '86 47' Post, Gets Secret Service Wake-Up Call

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 17, 2025 at 7:22am
Share

One of two brothers who became social media sensations thanks to their online baiting of President Donald Trump found out it went too far yesterday after echoing a veiled threat against the president.

Ed Krassenstein — who, along with his brother Brian, became Twitter sensations for their near-immediate responses to any of Trump’s tweets during his first presidency — reportedly had Secret Service agents visit his home Friday after repeatedly defending former FBI Director James Comey’s controversial “86 47” Instagram post on his social media accounts.

Comey is currently under investigation after the Instagram post, in which he featured a “cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

Given that the phrase has been used by far-left protesters and there’s little to no chance that Trump is removed from office via impeachment or the 25th Amendment, such a meme could be interpreted as inciting violence, which is why Comey removed it and apologized — and is under investigation anyhow.

“I posted a picture earlier of some shells I saw on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message,” Comey said in a subsequent post. “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

Krassenstein, however, felt the need to get behind this and kept his posts up, saying that “James Comey is right” and that “8647 is the way to go!”

“It should become the new rallying call for Americans who are sick and tired of the US Constitution being torn up,” he said in an X post.

Should Ed Krassenstein have been investigated by the Secret Service?

“It should be a rallying call for Americans who are fed up with the current administration’s corruption. The right wants it to be some nefarious symbol just they they wanted Abrego Garcia’s tattoos to be. They want to demonize anyone who thinks Trump is toxic for this country. 8647 = Get Trump out of Office! It has nothing to do with violence. COPE!”

Things moved quickly from there.

Related:
House GOP Moves Forward with Plan to Punish Comey: He'd Never Serve in Government Again

Krassenstein went on to explain the visit in a TikTok video, saying that the Secret Service was friendly but noting that they were following up on orders from Washington — an intimation, perhaps, that this was intimidation.

@krassenstein The Trump administration just sent the Secret Service to my house for tweeting 8647 #breakingnews #trump #democrats ♬ original sound – Brian and Ed Krassenstein

He also posted video to X to prove the encounter happened after some had questioned the credibility of the claim.

“Let me be crystal clear: ’86’ is well-known restaurant slang for removing something. ’47’ refers to Trump as the 47th president. Put together, it means: remove Trump from office—legally, peacefully, and through democratic means like impeachment or the 25th Amendment,” he said in a Substack post.

“They know what it really means. But truth isn’t what they’re after—control through fear is.”

It’s worth noting, however, that no active movement to impeach Trump currently exists and the Democratic Party explicitly dissuaded the one member of its caucus looking to force a quixotic vote on the issue, Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar, to back off.

The Krassenstein brothers have almost 2 million combined followers on X alone, and their quick responses to Trump’s tweets — which helped them appear directly underneath them in the comments section — had led them to become dubbed the “resistance bros” by some.

At their apex, the duo even branched out to other forms of anti-Trump media, operating a liberal website called Hill Reporter and penning a children’s book titled “How the People Trumped Ronald Plump.”

However, in May of 2019, the brothers were banned from the platform for falsely amplifying their reach, the company said. A spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the company wouldn’t allow prominent users who were “operating multiple fake accounts and purchasing account interactions.”

The brothers returned to the platform in 2022 following Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. The brothers have repeatedly complained of reduced engagement and earnings from the platform since their reinstatement, however.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Did They Lie? Doctors Weigh in on 'Aggressive' Biden Cancer - The Diagnosis Story Doesn't Add Up
Angel Reese Has to Be Held Back After Caitlin Clark Takes Her Down with Flagrant Foul
Breaking: Mexican Navy Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge, Deaths Confirmed - Whole Crash Caught on Camera
Watch: Rev. Graham Sent Message on Hell Itself to LA Citizens in Lead up to Easter
Fact Check: Did Pope Leo XIV Just Accuse Trump of Promoting 'White Supremacist Ideology'?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation