Celebrity Pal Turns Against Avenatti After His Domestic Violence Arrest

Michael Avenatti and Alyssa MilanoMark Ralston / AFP/ Getty Images; John M. Heller / Getty ImagesAttorney Michael Avenatti's arrest on allegations of domestic violence earned him the scorn of one of his now-former supporters, actress Alyssa Milano. (Mark Ralston / AFP/ Getty Images; John M. Heller / Getty Images)

By Savannah Pointer
at 11:30am
In July, actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano appeared alongside high-profile attorney — and potential 2020 presidential candidate — Michael Avenatti outside the White House. The pair led a protest together and delivered fiery speeches to a group angry with President Donald Trump’s alleged inappropriate relationship with Russia.

Milano and Avenatti have both been outspoken critics of Trump’s presidency.

But Wednesday, Milano disavowed any ties to Avenatti after he was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on allegations of domestic violence.

Avenatti has been in the public eye since he represented adult film star Stephanie Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels, in her failed lawsuits against President Donald Trump.

The attorney has been outspoken about being an “advocate for women” and had received support for doing so from Milano.

But after his arrest, Milano was no longer supporting Avenatti.

“Totally disgusting,” Milano tweeted, along with a link to a story about Avenatti’s arrest.

“And before anyone asks me, yes, I’m disavowing Avenatti. I do not care what side he’s on. #Basta”

The actress used the hashtag #Basta, due to Avenatti’s persistent use of the word in his social media posts. It is an Italian word that translates to “enough.”

Avenatti was arrested after a report was filed against him by a woman who said that he struck her and kicked her out of his apartment.

Avenatti vehemently denied the allegations and spoke to the press after being released on $50,000 bond Wednesday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there is “an ongoing investigation” but would not provide additional details, including the nature of the relationship between Avenatti and the woman.

Avenatti began his statement to the press by thanking the LAPD, but quickly denied the allegations that led to his arrest.

“I wish to thank the hard working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism. They were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me,” he said.

“I have never been physically abusive in my life, nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation.”

The famously anti-Trump attorney has spent considerable time in the media, promoting himself as an advocate for women and women’s rights.

He was quick to remind reporters of that during his comments.

“I am not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing,” Avenatti said. “I am a father to two beautiful, smart daughters. I would never disrespect them by touching a woman inappropriately or striking a woman.”

“I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman,” he told reporters. “I am looking forward to a full investigation, at which point I am confident that I will be fully exonerated.”

