Censured Trans Lawmaker Sends Ominous Warning to Target After it Pulls LGBT Merch from Shelves

Here’s a riddle for you: How is it that one of the most protected classes in the history of mankind came to (successfully) cultivate the image that they are, instead, the most persecuted group of people in history?

The answer: Emotional blackmail.

The latest evidence: Transgender Montana state lawmaker and Democrat Zooey Zephyr appeared on Thursday’s edition of “The View” and he, unsurprisingly, warned everyone who dares to believe men can’t be women that the blood of children — children — is on their hands.

The entire segment begins with the Rorschach test of a speech that Zephyr gave that got him censured in the first place.

“The only thing I will say is if you vote ‘yes’ on this bill, and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” Zephyr said back in April, during a hearing on the banning of mutilating impressionable minors in Big Sky Country.

That grim visual is one that Zephyr had no problem invoking again on Thursday, when he again stressed that if sane Americans can’t embrace and celebrate young children chopping off sexual organs in the name of feelings, they are the problem.

“And when you take [child mutilation/’gender affirming care’] away, when you take the health care [away] that people need to live fulfilling lives, to have that pursuit of happiness, you create conditions where life becomes very difficult,” Zephyr told the co-hosts of “The View.”

If preventing radical, experimental surgery is preventing someone from feeling “fulfilled,” apologies for the callousness, but good.

Fulfillment is not something that can be physically manipulated from the outside with surgery and a monthly subscription to a drug and hormone cocktail for life. That’s not how that works. Fulfillment, or at least true fulfillment can only begin from within.

Radical trans activists know that, by the way. The entire movement can be undone with just a dash of logic, which is why they need to keep the conversation so one-sided — and emotionally manipulative.

“That’s why we know that youth who have access to gender-affirming care have a 73 percent reduction in suicidality [sic],” Zephyr said, again reminding you that you’re a child murderer for not giving your full-throated support for transgenderism.

Zephyr, showing that his grasp of the English language is as tenuous as his grasp on biological and Biblical reality, added: “But also in my state, we heard examples of one trans teen who attempted suicide while watching one of these hearings. And that’s the impact when you take healthcare away.”

Zephyr, in his infinite wisdom, did not elaborate on whether he had heard multiple instances of the same attempted suicide or if the one teen had attempted suicide multiple times.

Look, there’s no two ways around it: The rhetoric of Zephyr and his ilk is despicable. It’s emotional blackmail, plain and simple. It’s the last and only card they can play when a simple question like “What is a woman?” can completely confound and stump a movement.

Zephyr, not content with just issuing an ominous warning of death and despair to parents and everyday Americans, also set his sights on all manner of corporate entities who are buckling under the backlash against LGBT madness, not unlike the most recent example being made of retail giant Target.

“But what we see in moments like this, is that people who support anti-trans legislation, anti-LGBTQ legislation, aren’t just after that,” Zephyr explained. “They don’t want to see LGBTQ people happy or thriving in stores, in our communities, and will get very angry at the sight of us on a ‘Sports Illustrated’ issue.

“And to me, if you’re a corporation, and you’re seeing a sliver of what it’s like for LGBTQ people who can’t decide to take our identities off the shelf. It’s why it’s more important now than ever to make sure you’re standing up alongside us throughout this.”

There is mounting evidence now that the radical, far-left LGBT activists are beginning to lose ground because they are pushing too far. Who knew that most Americans would draw the line at mutilating and drugging children?

But with the tides turning, you can expect Zephyr and his comrades to only ratchet up this disgusting emotional blackmail.

Steel yourselves. This could get uglier than a “woman” with a mustache and a five o’clock shadow.

