Census Shift in Electoral College Map Could Make the Difference for Trump in '24

 By Randy DeSoto  October 20, 2023 at 12:14pm
Former President Donald Trump would be the likely beneficiary of changes in the Electoral College map from the results of the 2020 census should he face President Joe Biden next November.

The GOP gained a slight edge going into 2024 with red states such as Florida and Texas picking up Electoral College votes, while blue states such as California, New York and Illinois lost them.

Ballotpedia noted that 13 states gained or lost electoral votes following the census.

The Electoral College vote is determined by adding the number of House members to the two senators each state has.

Texas, the nation’s second most populous state, gained two additional congressional districts.

Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each picked up one.

Meanwhile, California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each lost one.

Biden won the 2020 race 306-232 in the Electoral College.

However, with the new electoral vote breakdown in place, Biden’s win in 2020 would have dipped slightly to 303-235, according to the site 270 to Win.

Do you think Trump will win in 2024?

Those three votes could make the difference in 2024, based on the results of a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey published Thursday.

The poll showed Trump ahead of Biden in Arizona (47 to 43 percent), Georgia (48 to 43 percent), Wisconsin (46 to 44 percent) and Pennsylvania (46 to 45 percent) in a head-to-head matchup for the White House.

The 45th president also leads Biden in North Carolina (47 to 43 percent), which Trump won by 1.3 percent in 2020.

The survey found the matchup is dead even in Michigan at 44 percent a piece.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released in September had similar results, but with Trump ahead in Michigan and Nevada too.

If Trump, as the GOP nominee, were to carry Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin (where he has the largest leads in the Bloomberg poll) in 2024, while holding on to all the states he won in 2020, he would be elected the 47th president under the new apportionment of electoral votes.

Trump’s total would be 272 to Biden’s 266.

If the pre-census 2020 allotment were still in place and Trump flipped those three states, each candidate would have 269 votes and the House of Representatives would have to pick the winner.

So the results of the 2020 census just might make the difference in who is elected president in 2024.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation