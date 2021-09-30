Share
News

Central American Official: We Tried to Warn Biden Admin About Haitian Migrants... Now an Even Bigger Surge Is Coming

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2021 at 10:22am
The Biden administration was warned about a surge of Haitian migrants heading for the southern border, according to Panama’s foreign minister.

In an interview with Axios, Erika Mouynes said “we sounded the alarm when we should have.”

“We’ve engaged with every single authority that we can think of, that we can come across, to say, ‘Please, let’s pay attention to this,'” Mouynes said.

She also said the mass of more than 15,000 Haitians who camped out under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, early this month is nothing compared to what is coming.

Mouynes estimated another 60,000 Haitian migrants are on their way north from Panama, with about 27,000 expected to cross a section of the country known as the Darien Gap this month. That’s higher than the total number from 2019, she said.

'Such a Level of Ignorance': Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Scorched for Making Laughable Claim About 'Secure' Border

“Let’s recognize that they all are heading toward the U.S.,” she said, calling for action after meetings with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and members of Congress.

Mouynes called it “shocking” that the first meeting of officials from South American countries, Mexico, Canada and the U.S. to discuss illegal immigration was not held until August.

We all have a role to play in this issue, and the regional approach is the correct approach,” Mouynes said. “It is impossible for Panama to solve it on its own.”

Panama is not alone in dealing with Haitians making the trek to the U.S., according to the Miami Herald.

Has the Biden administration lost control of the southern border?

“They enter Guyana and they do not remain here. Very few leave through the channels they came. These people are being smuggled,” Anil Nandlall, Guyana’s attorney general, said in June.

With the need for action growing, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued an open letter last week criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris, who was tasked with addressing the root causes of the border crisis.

“Since her appointment six months ago by President Biden to lead efforts to ‘stem migration’ at the southern border the situation has actually only spiraled further out of control. The humanitarian situation continues to be dire, our border communities overwhelmed, and border patrol agents are being asked to do the impossible,” McCarthy wrote.

He noted that on Sept. 19, “as Customs and Border Patrol agents at the Del Rio sector were being overwhelmed by the massive influx of immigrants arriving — Vice President Harris was conducting the coin flip prior to kickoff at a college football game.”

Confidential Document Shows Even Larger Surge of Haitian Migrants Is Headed Toward US: Report


“As ‘Border Czar’, Kamala Harris has done nothing to help stop the border crisis,” McCarthy continued.

“She has let down the local leaders and our Border Patrol agents who have been forced to deal with the fallout of this administration’s bad policies. Even after months of being named to this position, this administration still has no clear plan to address the situation. Her lack of leadership has failed the American people.”

That lack of leadership is making leaders of Val Verde County, Texas, desperate enough to sue the federal government over its immigration policies, according to the New York Post.

County Commissioner Beau Nettleton said he was “sick and tired” of the ongoing border crisis.

“We’ve talked about immigration reform for as long as I can remember. Both parties have had control of Washington at one point or another over the last 20 years, and we have failed to do anything about it other than create the mess that we have today,” Nettleton said.

“It is a complete failure of everything that is going on in Washington for not just the last couple of years, but for many, many years,” he added. “I am for people coming into this country legally. This is not a legal process. This is not the way to do it.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation