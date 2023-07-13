CEO of Bud Light Alternative Putting Money Where His Mouth Is to Combat Wokeness

As Bud Light sales plunge in the wake of its harebrained move to lionize transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, audacious rivals are stepping up the competition to usurp the once top-selling U.S. beer brand.

Enter Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer, which defiantly touts itself as a “100% Woke-Free American Beer.”

On Wednesday, CEO Seth Weathers unveiled a playful new ad invoking the blockbuster 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit,” in which Burt Reynolds’ character drives an iconic Pontiac Firebird Trans Am as he escorts an illegal beer shipment across state lines.

The promo begins with the word “Trans” — seen on a “Bandit”-like Trans Am — as Weathers narrates the story behind Ultra Right Beer, which he launched in April in response to Anheuser-Busch InBev’s disastrous move to use Mulvaney to promote Bud Light.

“This is an unlikely story of a fed-up American who had enough of the woke beer companies and decided to do something about it,” Weathers says in the video.

“I’m on a mission, and I won’t stop until all Americans have a 100 percent woke-free American beer company they can be proud of again.”

Behind the wheel of the Trans Am, he says he has a “woke beer smokey” on his tail.

At a diner stop, Weathers sees the agitated sheriff and asks why he’s in such a hurry.

The sheriff explains that he’s in hot pursuit of a suspect called the “Conservative Dad.”

When asked if the suspect is a bank robber, the sheriff replied: “Bank robbing is nothing compared to what this dude’s been doing!”

“He almost destroyed one of America’s biggest woke beer companies selling Ultra Right Beer. He made a complete mockery of the woke corporation!”

We’re not like other beer companies. NEW AD: Smokey and the Conservative Dad pic.twitter.com/9BQ0p36T2M — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) July 12, 2023

Later in the promo, Weathers is seen getting out of his car with his son and explaining why the market is ripe for Ultra Right Beer.

“Woke corporations have spent years quietly funding woke garbage that’s now spilling over into our schools,” the CEO said.

“But we’re not going to beg them to stop anymore. Instead, Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer is going to fund our own programs.”

Weathers said his company is donating a portion of its sales to the 1776 Project, which aims to counter the anti-American rhetoric of The New York Times’ race-baiting, historically inaccurate 1619 Project.

As a reminder, the 1619 Project posits that the United States was built on a foundation of racism and was not a democracy until black people made it one.

At the end of the video, Weathers throws down the gauntlet to the “woke” cabal trying to brainwash children with toxic, left-wing propaganda.

“The woke corporations f***ed with the wrong people,” he says, with a well-timed horn honk drowning out the profanity. “Never underestimate conservative dads on a mission … There’s a new beer in town.”

Weathers concludes by saying Ultra Right Beer is now shipping across America.

Even without a new rival nipping at its heels, Bud Light has shown no signs of turning around its implosion.

Its sales have cratered nationwide, and last week, Bud Light dropped off the list of America’s 10 most popular beers.

Before the Mulvaney debacle, Bud Light — which was the nation’s top-selling beer for the past 20 years — was a staple on the top 10 list.

The best beer is any other beer than yours. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@skipmav) July 10, 2023

At this point, Bud Light is so toxic you can’t even give it away. Meanwhile, ambitious rivals such as Ultra Right Beer are just taking off.

