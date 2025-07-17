Public Broadcasting Service CEO and President Paula Kerger expressed concern on Thursday over President Donald Trump’s successful push to cut government funding for public media entities.

Kerger said the network will be “forced to make hard decisions in the weeks and months ahead,” according to CNN.

Her comments came after the Senate voted to approve a rescissions bill that clawed back federal funds for public media, in addition to other budget items.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana posted a clip to the social media site X of Kerger on “CNN this Morning” saying how people “often struggle” to come up with examples of left-wing bias within PBS.

He then proceeded to cite several such examples.

“In Louisiana, a PBS video claimed that preschoolers ‘may have racial bias,’” Kennedy wrote, alongside a video of him on the Senate floor using visual aids. “PBS affiliates also advocated for males in women’s sports to have ‘support in their push for athletic access.’ They have the right to say this stuff — but not with your money.”

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger on CNN this morning: “People often struggle to come up with examples” of left-wing bias at PBS. Actually, it’s not a struggle at all. Here are just a few of PBS’s biggest whiffs: 🧵 (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Qel6me4UUU — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

The next post read: “Even worse, PBS pushed so-called ‘gender-affirming care for youth’ and released woke ‘anti-racist’ talking points for ‘talking to young children about race and racism,’” Kennedy continued. “Should taxpayers really be funding PBS’s hot takes on ‘the hidden racism of young white Americans’?”

Do you watch PBS? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (5 Votes) No: 93% (64 Votes)

He added, “PBS also thought it was a good idea to cover ‘a blueprint for the case against Trump’ and claim that Gov. Sarah Palin ‘ushered in the “post-truth” political era in which Trump has thrived.’ Give me a break.”

“Thanks to President Trump’s rescission package, taxpayers may finally be able to get out of the business of deeply weird, left-wing media,” Kennedy concluded. “That’s a good thing.”

(2/5) In Louisiana, a PBS video claimed that pre-schoolers “may have racial bias.” PBS affiliates also advocated for males in women’s sports to have “support in their push for athletic access.” They have the right to say this stuff—but not with your money. pic.twitter.com/BgIbcSM2he — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

Defunding NPR and PBS has been a longtime agenda item for Republicans.

It’s doubtful the majority of citizens want to hand over federal funds for shows about “Drag Queen Story Hour” to be pushed onto children.

This is especially true when we are living in a digital age, in which almost any content you want is one click away.

Does the government — in other words, the representatives of the people — have to fund yet another anti-Trump voice in media?

This should have been done years ago. It should be considered a win for the country, as it will limit the indoctrination of America’s children.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.