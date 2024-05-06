Share
Commentary

CEO Makes Pathetic Attempt to Walk Back His Anti-Israel Comments After Investors Make Him Pay

 By Allison Anton  May 6, 2024 at 9:45am
On this week’s installment of “play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” a woke CEO has been forced to apologize after his ill-advised post on the social media platform X threatened his bottom line.

Andrew Dudum, founder of the health and wellness company Hims & Hers, got himself into hot water on Wednesday when he posted in support of the useless college students ruining everyone else’s graduation plans by protesting in favor of a terrorist organization.

Dudum declared Thursday on X that “Moral courage > College degree,” and then offered encouragement to those blights on society.

“If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going. It’s working,” he said.

Dudum then proclaimed, “There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline,” adding a link to the Hims & Hers job application page.

Needless to say, he was eviscerated in the comments — but, worse still, his poorly thought-out PR move ended up tanking the company’s stock.

His & Hers lost nearly $210 million in stock value in a single day Friday, according to the New York Post.

Therefore, on Sunday, Dudum returned to X to try to stop the bleeding.

In the first post in his thread, he said he’d “like to clarify a few things because my words have been misconstrued by some.”

“Misconstrued,” huh?

No, people understood exactly what he was trying to say — and that was the whole problem.

That inconvenient fact notwithstanding, Dudum pressed on, saying, “I, in no way condone nor support acts or threats of violence, antisemitism, or intimidation and there is absolutely no justification for violence on our campuses. … I am deeply saddened that my support for peaceful protest has been interpreted by some as encouraging violence, intimidation, or bigotry of any kind.”

Many of the anti-Israel protests on college campuses have been anything but “peaceful.”

They might have not involved gunfire or knives, but demonstrators have tussled with the police, beaten a young Jewish woman unconscious and shouted anti-Semitic slogans with such violence and venom that Jewish students have left campus in fear for their lives.

From the start, Dudum came across as incredibly disingenuous, but he wasn’t finished.

The Hims & Hers CEO said that “the right for people to use their voices in peaceful protest to drive change … is critical to our democracy and must be protected. Our world today is more just because students throughout history have courageously taken to their campuses and used their voices to force change.”

Further, he said, as “a father whose children are both the descendants of Palestinian refugees who fled the Nakba in 1948, and the descendants of Holocaust survivors from Poland, as I have previously shared, I have a personal appreciation for the different perspectives people have which I live with daily at my dinner table.”

Dudum ended his thread by saying, “I hope and pray for peace and for an end to violence everywhere.”

There was one essential thing missing from his “apology.”

Namely, any permutation of the words “I’m sorry.”

Of course, the good folks on X were quick to notice.

Phil Kerpen, president of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, shared the original post and the “apology” with the caption, “Evil Andy before his stock got crushed versus after.”

Others also commented on Dudum’s posts.

Let it not pass without mentioning that Dudum disabled the comments on his half-hearted “apology.”

Clearly, he only backpedaled because the stock of his company had fallen catastrophically.

Dudum just couldn’t bring himself to denounce the anti-Semitism of the college protesters or even express remorse.

Hillary Clinton has delivered more convincing phony apologies than this.

His posts were a transparent attempt at damage control with no real reflection or contrition.

In other words, they were just what people have come to expect from woke CEOs who accidentally say the quiet part out loud.

Allison Anton
Allison Anton dabbles in fiction, as well as commenting on depressing modern trends and media. She calls the metro Atlanta area home, and when she's not writing, she's creating a loving home for her amazing husband.




Conversation