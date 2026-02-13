Share
DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem speaks during the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York on Sept. 19, 2023, in New York City.
DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem speaks during the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York on Sept. 19, 2023, in New York City. (Riccardo Savi / Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

CEO Resigns After His Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Email Comes to Light: 'I Loved the Torture Video'

 By Jack Davis  February 13, 2026 at 2:44pm
A United Arab Emirates tycoon has been removed from his job after his connection to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was exposed.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem has been removed as chairman and CEO of Dubai’s DP World, a global port operator, according to CNN.

Dubai’s Government Media Office announced Friday that DP World had appointed a new chairman and group CEO, the job titles that bin Sulayem had held.

DP World has declined to comment.

The connection between bin Sulayem and Epstein was revealed Tuesday when the Department of Justice named several men associated with Epstein. Bin Sulayem has not been charged with any crimes.

Bin Sulayem had been a high flier, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos last month.

But it is now revealed that in 2009, Epstein wrote “Where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video” in an email. The communication has since been linked to bin Sulayem, whose identity was first exposed indirectly by Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky.

Bin Sulayem wrote Epstein about his meetings with world leaders, while Epstein offered advice on getting financing for a company project.

As noted by CBS, bin Sulayem’s name appears in the Epstein files 4,700 times.

In one emailed exchange, Epstein called bin Sulayem “one of my most trusted friends in very sense of the word.

He later told him, “I greatly appreciate the time we spend together.”

“Thank you my friend I am off the sample a fresh 100% female Russian at my yacht,” bin Sulaymen replied.

A message to bin Sulayem from a redacted sender read, “Jeffrey is wondering what time you would like your massage today in new york.”

Epstein also offered to take him to his island.

The files appear to show bin Sulayem sharing pornography with Epstein during a 2015 trip to Santa Fe with his family, according to CNN.

Bin Sulayem also appeared to discuss training a girl referenced as a “personal masseuse” for Epstein in a 2017 exchange of messages.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




US Kill Total on Drug Boats Hits 133 as Strike Takes Out 3 More 'Narco-Terrorists' in Caribbean
NY Man Sentenced After Offering Cash and Bottle of Wild Turkey Bourbon for the Murder and Gruesome Disposal of Romantic Rival's Body
AOC's Latest Word-Salad Answer on Taiwan Puts Even Kamala Harris to Shame
FAA Puts DEI in the Crosshairs, Threatens Any Airline That Doesn't Hire By Merit
'Cheaters': Trump Says Voter ID Will Be Required for Midterms Whether Congress Passes SAVE Act or Not
