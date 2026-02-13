CEO Resigns After His Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Email Comes to Light: 'I Loved the Torture Video'

A United Arab Emirates tycoon has been removed from his job after his connection to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was exposed.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem has been removed as chairman and CEO of Dubai’s DP World, a global port operator, according to CNN.

Dubai’s Government Media Office announced Friday that DP World had appointed a new chairman and group CEO, the job titles that bin Sulayem had held.

DP World has declined to comment.

The connection between bin Sulayem and Epstein was revealed Tuesday when the Department of Justice named several men associated with Epstein. Bin Sulayem has not been charged with any crimes.

Bin Sulayem had been a high flier, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos last month.

But it is now revealed that in 2009, Epstein wrote “Where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video” in an email. The communication has since been linked to bin Sulayem, whose identity was first exposed indirectly by Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky.

Bin Sulayem wrote Epstein about his meetings with world leaders, while Epstein offered advice on getting financing for a company project.

As noted by CBS, bin Sulayem’s name appears in the Epstein files 4,700 times.

In one emailed exchange, Epstein called bin Sulayem “one of my most trusted friends in very sense of the word.

He later told him, “I greatly appreciate the time we spend together.”

“Thank you my friend I am off the sample a fresh 100% female Russian at my yacht,” bin Sulaymen replied.

A message to bin Sulayem from a redacted sender read, “Jeffrey is wondering what time you would like your massage today in new york.”

Epstein also offered to take him to his island.

The files appear to show bin Sulayem sharing pornography with Epstein during a 2015 trip to Santa Fe with his family, according to CNN.

Bin Sulayem also appeared to discuss training a girl referenced as a “personal masseuse” for Epstein in a 2017 exchange of messages.

