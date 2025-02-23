CEO Sick of Dealing With Wokeness Posts Hilarious Sales Offer for All His Canada Stores

GameStop plans to sell its operations in Canada and France, a move the chief executive claimed was driven by the woke business environments in both countries.

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen posted an invitation on Tuesday via social platform X for those interested in buying the video game retailer’s business units in those progressive-leaning nations.

“Email M&A@gamestop.com if you’re interested in buying GameStop Canada or Micromania France,” Cohen wrote.

“High taxes, Liberalism, Socialism, Progressivism, Wokeness and DEI included at no additional cost if you buy today!” he added sarcastically.

Email M&A@gamestop.com if you’re interested in buying GameStop Canada or Micromania France. High taxes, Liberalism, Socialism, Progressivism, Wokeness and DEI included at no additional cost if you buy today! — Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) February 18, 2025

Some social media accounts had rather amusing responses to the salty sales pitch.

“I can buy it with taxpayers money. Please be quick to dm me, before DOGE gets me,” an account called Not Jerome Powell, an apparent parody of the Federal Reserve chair, said in the replies.

“No one in Canada can afford to buy it from you,” another account warned.

If you could choose between owning a business in woke Canada or deep red Texas, which location would you pick? Canada Texas

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Canada: 1% (6 Votes) Texas: 99% (1023 Votes)

The firm also said in a Tuesday news release that “as part of its evaluation of its international assets, the Company intends to pursue a sale of its operations in France and Canada.”

The release also included the “M&A@gamestop.com” address for those who wanted to submit inquiries.

GameStop, headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, has closed quite a few stores in recent years because of changing marketplace dynamics and consumer habits, especially since many video game enthusiasts now buy their games online.

Executives said in a regulatory filing submitted at the end of last year that the company has “initiated a comprehensive store portfolio optimization review which involves identifying stores for closure based on many factors, including an evaluation of current market conditions and individual store performance.”

“While this review is ongoing and a specific set of stores has not been identified for closure, we anticipate that it may result in the closure of a larger number of stores than we have closed in the past few years,” the filing said.

It seems that GameStop has been struggling, so they are making a reasonable pivot toward updating their business model.

But Cohen and his team are surely especially eager to get rid of their operations in woke Canada and France.

Given the current state of the world, GameStop would surely prefer to operate in their home state of Texas relative to any jurisdictions with “Liberalism, Socialism, Progressivism, Wokeness and DEI.”

As long as places like Canada and France double down on those ideologies, businesses are going to choose doing business in places with much more sanity.

In other words, no one will be jumping on Cohen’s offer any time soon, and if they do, it will almost certainly be despite the wokeness, not because of it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.