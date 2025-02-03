CEO of Top Canadian Company Takes Trump's Side in Tariff War, Slams Trudeau

Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for not acquiescing to President Donald Trump’s reasonable demands in order to avoid a trade war with the U.S.

On Saturday, Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on most Canadian imports, with the exception of energy resources, which will be taxed at a 10 percent level.

Trudeau responded that same day with a pledge to impose tariffs on an extensive list of U.S. imports.

Lutke lamented the decision from both countries.

Shopify — based in Ottawa, Canada — is the nation’s largest tech company and second largest publicly traded entity, with a net worth of about $150 billion, according to the New York Post.

“Canada thrives when it works with America together. Win by helping America win. Trump believes that Canada has not held its side of the bargain, and he set terms to prove that we still work together: get the borders under control and crack down on fentanyl dens,” Lutke posted Saturday on X. He is among Canada’s wealthiest citizens.

“These are things that every Canadian wants its government to do, too. These are not crazy demands, even if they came from an unpopular source,” the CEO added.

“These tariffs are going to be devastating to so many people’s lives and small businesses,” Lutke said. “Action has to be judged based on what it leads to, not how good it sounds or feels. Leadership is about doing what’s right, not what is popular. And hitting back will not lead to anything good. America will shrug it off. Canada will decline.”

I’m disappointed that trump admin placed the 25% tariffs. I’m disappointed that this is our governments response. I love Canada and want it to thrive. I built Canada’s biggest tech company here because I know it’s a special place. Canada thrives when it works with America… https://t.co/Pt9MH8Aq9s — tobi lutke (@tobi) February 2, 2025

Do you support Trump’s tariffs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (1753 Votes) No: 3% (59 Votes)

“It’s simply the wrong choice in a possibility space where much better options would have been available,” the post concluded.

The business leader included a video of Trudeau announcing 25 percent tariffs on what he said would be $155 billion in American goods.

Trump told reporters Sunday night that he was not concerned about Canada’s decision to impose retaliatory tariffs.

“They don’t allow our farm products in, essentially. They don’t allow a lot of things in, and we allow everything to come in. It’s been a one-way street. We subsidize Canada by the tune of about $200 billion a year, and for what? What do we get out of it?” he asked.

Trump says it’s possible to lift tariffs on Canada as well. Paging all Canadian leaders. Respond please. Resume Parliament. Choose someone whose call Trump would actually pick up. There’s a way forward. Why are we not doing anything? 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/i4A1ORMuPO — 🅾️ Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) February 3, 2025

“Something’s going to happen there,” Trump said. “But if they want to play the game, I don’t mind. We can play the game all they want.”

The Post reported, “The tariffs are poised to hit Canada especially hard because roughly 75 percent of its exports go to the U.S. while only about 13 percent of American exports go to Canada.”

Trump just announced what it will take for him to rescind the tariffs on Canada. “What I’d like to see is for Canada to become our 51st state.” pic.twitter.com/d78d0es4Hp — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 3, 2025

Trump told reporters on Monday at the White House, “We don’t need [Canada] to build our cars. I’d rather see Detroit or South Carolina or Tennessee, any one of our states build the cars. They could do it very easily.”

“We don’t need them for anything,” he added.

Trump once again suggested that Canada become the 51st state, if it wants to avoid tariffs.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.