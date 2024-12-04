Share
Police respond, right, after CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, left, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton in New York City on Wednesday.
Police respond, right, after CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, left, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton in New York City on Wednesday. (Business Wire / AP ; Bryan R. Smith - AFP / Getty Images)

CEO of UnitedHealthcare Murdered in Apparent Targeted Attack in NYC

 By Jack Davis  December 4, 2024 at 8:50am
An insurance executive was shot to death Wednesday morning in Manhattan as he entered a hotel to prepare for an investor conference.

Brian Thompson, 50, who was the CEO of UnitedHealth’s insurance division was shot at about 6:45 a.m. outside the New York Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

The gunman had been at the hotel for some time prior to Thompson’s arrival, according to CNN.

The gunman fired multiple shots from about 20 feet away.

Police said the shooting was targeted at Thompson.

A report in The New York Times said the shooter appeared to know ahead of time which door Thompson would use when entering the hotel.

As of mid-morning Eastern time, no one was in custody.

Thompson was struck in the chest, the Post reported.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect escaped through an alley near the hotel and left the scene on a bike.

Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group, said the firm planned to hold its Investor Day conference at the hotel. The event was later canceled.

The suspect was described as a “white male wearing a cream-colored jacket, black face mask, and black and white sneakers,” carrying a gray backpack.

Thompson spent the last 20 years with UnitedHealth.

He became CEO in 2021 and worked in Minnetonka, Minnesota, where the group is headquartered.

“I wasn’t paying attention and then I heard the shot. It was silent gun, black gun. [I] saw him after he shot him and was running across the street. I tried take a picture, but was too far away, not clear,” said Amar Abdelmula, a driver who was near the Hilton at the time of the shooting, according to WABC-TV.

“I was shocked. First time I saw crime in front of me. I was afraid he’d shoot me too, my car. I saw everything.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
