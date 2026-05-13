Chair of Sham J6 Committee May Lose His Seat as 6th Red State Begins Emergency Redistricting

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson may lose his long-held congressional seat if state lawmakers in Mississippi go forward with redistricting plans.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Louisiana v. Callais that congressional districts formed on the basis of race are unconstitutional, meaning Thompson’s district in Mississippi likely is, too.

The Democrat co-chaired House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan Jan. 6 committee, which targeted President Donald Trump and his followers.

You’ll recall that was the “select committee” that Pelosi would not allow then-Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks to serve on, because they would have sought answers regarding the security failures on January 6, such as why up to 20,000 National Guard troops offered by the Trump Defense Department were not on site ahead of the protest.

The only “Republicans” on the committee were Trump-hating Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom were thankfully shown the door after the 2022 midterms.

🚨HUGE: The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals just ruled 100% UNANIMOUSLY to remove the block, allowing Mississippi to redraw their race-based congressional maps. This puts the fake J6 Committee Ringleader Bennie Thompson (D-MS) in serious jeopardy of losing his seat. Let’s go!… pic.twitter.com/FfZwrZD7dX — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 12, 2026

Thompson, first elected to Congress in a special election in 1993, is the only Democrat in Mississippi’s four-member U.S. House delegation.

His Second Congressional District runs nearly the length of the entire western side of Mississippi and could now be divided up to create more compact ones.

🚨 HUGE NEWS: THIS Congressional map of Mississippi could soon happen if the Supreme Court strikes down the race-based VRA districts 100% Republican! We need to beat Democrats at their own game. Mississippi now has a special session for redistricting set in anticipation of… pic.twitter.com/u5OsjsrWJs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 25, 2026

The Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported last month that, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision in Callais, the state legislature, when it convenes on May 20, could vote to adopt the state map it previously approved in 2022, which reapportioned the state House and Senate districts, as well as the four U.S. House districts.

Further paving the way for the move, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a lower federal court’s ruling on Monday that had found the 2022 map did not comply with the Voting Rights Act, according to the Magnolia Tribune.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responded to the ruling, posting on X, “The 5th Circuit just vacated the liability order in our judicial redistricting case. Post Callais, both the plaintiffs and the State jointly requested this action. A good day for those who believe in the principle that all Americans are created equal. A good day for law and order. A good day for Mississippi!”

The 5th Circuit just vacated the liability order in our judicial redistricting case. Post Callais, both the plaintiffs and the State jointly requested this action. A good day for those who believe in the principle that all Americans are created equal. A good day for law and… — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 11, 2026

Thompson told CNN regarding the prospect of his current district being redrawn, “All of these districts were drawn by Republicans and approved by Republican legislatures.”

Of course, he failed to mention the district was drawn with race in mind, as Republicans sought to comply with old lower court precedent.

Democrats have been aggressively gerrymandering congressional maps for years, shutting Republicans out of New England, almost all of Illinois, and large swaths of California.

California has 54 congressional districts, 42 of which are held by Democrats, and eight by Republicans, including one independent, who caucuses with the GOP.

The U.S. Supreme Court in February allowed California to move forward with its new congressional map that will likely reduce Republican representation to three seats.

There isn’t a single Republican congressional house member in all of New England. (Susan Collins is the only Republican in the senate from any of these states.) Democrats have far more aggressively gerrymandered blue states than Republicans have red states. https://t.co/Ds76sRM4px — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 30, 2026

Donald Trump won 38 percent of the vote in California in the 2024 presidential election despite running against the state’s former senator and attorney general, Kamala Harris. Nonetheless, the GOP California congressional delegation will likely be just 6 percent of the total.

The results of Democrats’ years-long aggressive gerrymandering were evident in both the 2022 midterms and the 2024 general elections. Despite both election cycles being Republican years, the GOP ended up with anemic single-digit majorities in the House of Representatives. The GOP actually lost two net seats in the House in 2024, though Trump won the national popular vote with a seven swing-state sweep.

Redistricting Update After the Virginia Map got struck down Passed:

TX: 🔴 R+5

FL: 🔴 R+4

OH: 🔴R+1

MO: 🔴 R+1

NC: 🔴R+1

TN: 🔴 R+1

CA: 🔵 D+5

UT: 🔵 D+1 Pending: (Odds of passing Per @Kalshi)

LA:🔴 R+1/2 (91%)

AL: 🔴 R+1 (72%)

SC: 🔴 R+1 (59%) pic.twitter.com/6XdpDjDGaz — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 8, 2026

So goodbye, Bennie Thompson and every other Democrat who had their district more or less handed to them. Let them compete in the electoral playing field Republicans have been competing in for years.

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