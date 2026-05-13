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Ranking member Rep. Bennie Thompson speaks at a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 25, 2026.
Commentary
Ranking member Rep. Bennie Thompson speaks at a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 25, 2026. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Chair of Sham J6 Committee May Lose His Seat as 6th Red State Begins Emergency Redistricting

 By Randy DeSoto  May 13, 2026 at 3:00am
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Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson may lose his long-held congressional seat if state lawmakers in Mississippi go forward with redistricting plans.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Louisiana v. Callais that congressional districts formed on the basis of race are unconstitutional, meaning Thompson’s district in Mississippi likely is, too.

The Democrat co-chaired House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan Jan. 6 committee, which targeted President Donald Trump and his followers.

You’ll recall that was the “select committee” that Pelosi would not allow then-Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks to serve on, because they would have sought answers regarding the security failures on January 6, such as why up to 20,000 National Guard troops offered by the Trump Defense Department were not on site ahead of the protest.

The only “Republicans” on the committee were Trump-hating Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom were thankfully shown the door after the 2022 midterms.

Thompson, first elected to Congress in a special election in 1993, is the only Democrat in Mississippi’s four-member U.S. House delegation.

His Second Congressional District runs nearly the length of the entire western side of Mississippi and could now be divided up to create more compact ones.

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The Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported last month that, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision in Callais, the state legislature, when it convenes on May 20, could vote to adopt the state map it previously approved in 2022, which reapportioned the state House and Senate districts, as well as the four U.S. House districts.

Further paving the way for the move, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a lower federal court’s ruling on Monday that had found the 2022 map did not comply with the Voting Rights Act, according to the Magnolia Tribune.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responded to the ruling, posting on X, “The 5th Circuit just vacated the liability order in our judicial redistricting case. Post Callais, both the plaintiffs and the State jointly requested this action. A good day for those who believe in the principle that all Americans are created equal. A good day for law and order. A good day for Mississippi!”

Thompson told CNN regarding the prospect of his current district being redrawn, “All of these districts were drawn by Republicans and approved by Republican legislatures.”

Of course, he failed to mention the district was drawn with race in mind, as Republicans sought to comply with old lower court precedent.

Democrats have been aggressively gerrymandering congressional maps for years, shutting Republicans out of New England, almost all of Illinois, and large swaths of California.

California has 54 congressional districts, 42 of which are held by Democrats, and eight by Republicans, including one independent, who caucuses with the GOP.

The U.S. Supreme Court in February allowed California to move forward with its new congressional map that will likely reduce Republican representation to three seats.

Donald Trump won 38 percent of the vote in California in the 2024 presidential election despite running against the state’s former senator and attorney general, Kamala Harris. Nonetheless, the GOP California congressional delegation will likely be just 6 percent of the total.

The results of Democrats’ years-long aggressive gerrymandering were evident in both the 2022 midterms and the 2024 general elections. Despite both election cycles being Republican years, the GOP ended up with anemic single-digit majorities in the House of Representatives. The GOP actually lost two net seats in the House in 2024, though Trump won the national popular vote with a seven swing-state sweep.

So goodbye, Bennie Thompson and every other Democrat who had their district more or less handed to them. Let them compete in the electoral playing field Republicans have been competing in for years.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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