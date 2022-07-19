Chairman of Jan. 6 Committee Tests Positive for COVID Ahead of Prime-Time Hearing

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman for the panel.

In spite of that, the panel will hold its prime-time hearing on Thursday as scheduled.

Thompson announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the virus on Monday and was experiencing mild symptoms.

The 74-year-old congressman said he would be isolating for the next several days.

He also said he was thankful he was “fully vaccinated and boosted” and urged all Americans to follow suit.

Jan. 6 committee spokesman Tim Mulvey said the committee’s eighth hearing this summer will proceed Thursday. He did not say if Thompson will participate virtually.

While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing. Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery. https://t.co/2VZCBJzGh9 — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 19, 2022

The news of Thompson’s diagnosis came as the nine-member panel was preparing for the hearing, which is expected to focus on what then-President Donald Trump was doing in the White House for several hours as a crowd entered the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Two White House aides who resigned immediately afterward are expected to testify, according to a person familiar with the hearing’s lineup.

Matthew Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, a former deputy press secretary, are slated to appear before the committee, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity.

Just want to say how much admiration I have for the tremendous bravery Cassidy Hutchinson is displaying. Even in the face of harassment and threats, she is choosing to put her country first and tell the truth. This is what real courage, integrity, and patriotism looks like. https://t.co/2Gnk8i666G — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) June 28, 2022

Witnesses at previous hearings have described chaos in the White House, with claims that aides and others were begging the president to tell the rioters to leave the Capitol.

Lawmakers on the nine-member panel — seven Democrats and two fiercely anti-Trump Republicans — have said the hearing will offer the most compelling evidence yet of what they claim is Trump’s “dereliction of duty” that day, with witnesses testifying that he failed to stem the angry mob.

“We have filled in the blanks,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — one of the anti-Trump Republicans — said Sunday. “This is going to open people’s eyes in a big way.”

The Capitol was under attack.

What did the president do?

Show Leadership?

Defend the Constitution?

Uphold his oath?

Nothing but watch it burn. pic.twitter.com/xHUqM9f510 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) July 18, 2022

Thursday’s hearing will be the first in the prime-time slot since the June 9 debut that was viewed by a lackluster 20 million people.

