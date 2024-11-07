The Change Trump Made to His 2024 Speech That Could Bring God's Blessing to America

One notable difference between Donald Trump’s walk-on songs at his victory parties in 2016 and 2024 was where the focus was.

In 2016, the president-elect or his campaign staff chose music from the 1997 film “Air Force One,” starring Harrison Ford.

This time around, given that Ford had just endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris over the weekend, music from that film was wisely nixed.

Regardless, in 2016, the grandiose “Air Force One” score made for a big “Look at me” entrance into the mid-town Manhattan hotel ballroom.

But early Wednesday morning, when Trump came on stage at his victory party in West Palm Beach, Florida, it was to his rally walk-on song, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.“

If you listen to its lyrics, the song is a prayer and an expression of gratitude to God for his blessings.

Greenwood, 82, has sung “God Bless the U.S.A.” in person at multiple Trump events during the 2024 campaign cycle, including when Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, just days after the July 13 attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Prayer works. This nation is based on faith,” Greenwood said, asserting that God protected Trump from the would-be assassin’s bullet so he could be the next president of the United States.

The singer released a jazzed-up version of “God Bless the U.S.A.” Tuesday, along with a video featuring Trump.

Nearly 10 Years Ago, Donald Trump started using God Bless The USA as his walk out song at every rally and event. Little did I know 40 years ago that my song would play a key part of such a historic presidential campaign. To President Trump and the millions of supporters, Thank… pic.twitter.com/GqhwixVsFz — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) November 5, 2024

In his victory speech Wednesday, Trump noted, “Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together.”

“The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you’ve entrusted to me,” he added.

Like this year’s walk-on song, his election-night remarks reflected more of a focus on God and his fellow Americans, and less on himself.

Trump: “Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason and that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together.” pic.twitter.com/pijOl39nfy — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 6, 2024

Trump’s former cabinet secretary and friend Dr. Ben Carson recently told California Pastor Ché Ahn that the president-elect is a “different man” since surviving the assassination attempt.

The near-death experience seems to have affected Trump in a way similar to what Ronald Reagan experienced after an assassination attempt in 1981.

The day after he survived being shot, Reagan wrote in his diary, “Whatever happens now I owe my life to God and will try to serve him in every way I can.”

Both Ahn and Carson were among Christian leaders who prayed for Trump at a rally in Atlanta late last month.

Strategic Prayer Time: Andrew Wommack, Richard Harris, Mike and Carrie Pickett and Billy Epperhart join Dr. Ben Carson, Pastor Jentzen Franklin, Pastor Lucas Miles and several other national Christian leaders to pray for President Donald J. Trump! pic.twitter.com/74YFJqZgWt — Truth & Liberty (@truthlibertyco) October 24, 2024

When psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw asked Trump in late August why he thought he was spared, the 45th president answered, “I mean, the only thing I can think is that God loves our country,” Trump responded. “And He thinks we’re going to bring our country back.”

Dr. Phil: “Why were you spared?” Pres. Trump: “It has to be God. How can you say it’s luck when it’s 20 million to one?” pic.twitter.com/WSxQ4baiQJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 28, 2024

Well, Godspeed, Mr. President, in the noble endeavor to “Make America Great Again.” We’re with you!

