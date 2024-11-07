Share
Commentary
Former President -- and now President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Oct. 28 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Commentary
Former President -- and now President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Oct. 28 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

The Change Trump Made to His 2024 Speech That Could Bring God's Blessing to America

 By Randy DeSoto  November 6, 2024 at 5:39pm
Share

One notable difference between Donald Trump’s walk-on songs at his victory parties in 2016 and 2024 was where the focus was.

In 2016, the president-elect or his campaign staff chose music from the 1997 film “Air Force One,” starring Harrison Ford.

This time around, given that Ford had just endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris over the weekend, music from that film was wisely nixed.

Regardless, in 2016, the grandiose “Air Force One” score made for a big “Look at me” entrance into the mid-town Manhattan hotel ballroom.

But early Wednesday morning, when Trump came on stage at his victory party in West Palm Beach, Florida, it was to his rally walk-on song, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.

If you listen to its lyrics, the song is a prayer and an expression of gratitude to God for his blessings.

Greenwood, 82, has sung “God Bless the U.S.A.” in person at multiple Trump events during the 2024 campaign cycle, including when Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, just days after the July 13 attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Do you think God will bless America for Trump’s acknowledging Him?

“Prayer works. This nation is based on faith,” Greenwood said, asserting that God protected Trump from the would-be assassin’s bullet so he could be the next president of the United States.

The singer released a jazzed-up version of “God Bless the U.S.A.” Tuesday, along with a video featuring Trump.

In his victory speech Wednesday, Trump noted, “Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together.”

Related:
'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Directs Her Post-Election Rage at White People in On-Air Rant

“The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you’ve entrusted to me,” he added.

Like this year’s walk-on song, his election-night remarks reflected more of a focus on God and his fellow Americans, and less on himself.

Trump’s former cabinet secretary and friend Dr. Ben Carson recently told California Pastor Ché Ahn that the president-elect is a “different man” since surviving the assassination attempt.

The near-death experience seems to have affected Trump in a way similar to what Ronald Reagan experienced after an assassination attempt in 1981.

The day after he survived being shot, Reagan wrote in his diary, “Whatever happens now I owe my life to God and will try to serve him in every way I can.”

Both Ahn and Carson were among Christian leaders who prayed for Trump at a rally in Atlanta late last month.

When psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw asked Trump in late August why he thought he was spared, the 45th president answered, “I mean, the only thing I can think is that God loves our country,” adding, “And He thinks we’re going to bring our country back.”

Well, Godspeed, Mr. President, in the noble endeavor to “Make America Great Again.” We’re with you!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




The Change Trump Made to His 2024 Speech That Could Bring God's Blessing to America
The Blue Wall Has Fallen: Trump Adds to His Victory, Wins Back States That Democrats Desperately Needed
Breaking Report: Jack Smith and His Cases Against Trump Are Headed for the Exit
Kamala Pulls a Hillary at Election Night Party as Her Chances Go Up in Smoke
Trump Scores First Swing State Win, With Another Strongly Leaning in His Favor
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation