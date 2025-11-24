Share
Commentary

'Chanting Bring in Trump': After Wildly Violent Chicago Weekend, Trump Says He's Being Begged to Save the Blue City

 By Randy DeSoto  November 24, 2025 at 1:37pm
President Donald Trump declared on social media on Saturday that Chicagoans are chanting “bring in Trump” after violence broke out following a downtown Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

“At least eight teens were shot, one fatally, and multiple police officers were attacked Friday after a riot broke out in the Chicago Loop, the city’s downtown central business district,” Fox News reported.

Trump’s response in a Truth Social post was brutally direct:

“Massive crime and rioting in the Chicago Loop area,” Trump wrote. “Multiple Police Officers attacked and badly injured. 300 people rioting, 6 victims shot, one critical and one DEAD.”

“In the meantime, Governor [J.B.] Pritzker and the Low IQ Mayor of Chicago are refusing Federal Government help for a situation that could be quickly remedied,” he added. “The people are chanting, BRING IN TRUMP!!!”

The rioting broke out about 10 p.m. According to the Chicago Tribune, it was linked to a “teen takeover” event that had been advertised on social media, drawing youths from far outside Chicago and spurring the deployment of 700 additional police officers in the downtown area.

City Alderman Brian Hopkins, a Democrat who represents the 2nd Ward, posted on social media: “300 juveniles rioting in the Loop now, at least 5 victims shot, one critical with life threatening gunshot wound to torso. Multiple police officers attacked and injured with mace and stun guns, at least one PO hospitalized.”

Fox affiliate WFLD-TV in Chicago reported that the teens hit by bullets ranged in age from 13 to 17.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to another shooting in the city that resulted in a 14-year-old dying from a gunshot wound. A second victim, an 18-year-old man, was in serious condition.

Multiple Venezuelan 'Migrants' Charged With Cold-Blooded Murder of Chicago Man - This as Dems Attack Trump Over Hard Line Venezuela Policy

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson responded to the “teen takeover” shootings, saying, “Because of the reckless behavior of a few individuals, we have families devastated, and our downtown residents are hesitant to leave their own homes.”

“I am the first person to recognize that we have more work to do in this city to provide safe spaces for our young people, but these types of violent gatherings can never be an alternative, nor can they be normalized,” he added.

Johnson noted that thousands had gathered and that the ceremony was a “peaceful and joyous evening,” until afterward when the shooting started.

“When we have a setback like this, it just reminds us of the long road that we have to build a city that we all want to live in,” he said.

Should Trump send help to Chicago?

Witnesses were more direct:

“It is very disheartening to see this … holiday time, everybody wants to celebrate and enjoy the evening — and something like this happens,” Linda Dixon, a tourist visting from neighboring Indiana, told CBS affiliate WBBM-TV after the shooting.

The shootings came just days after a 50-year-old man, with 72 prior arrests, dumped gasoline on a young woman riding a public transit train and set her on fire. The woman, identified by Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as 26-year-old Bethany MaGee, remains hospitalized and fighting for her life.

Both Johnson and Pritzker have strongly resisted Trump’s overtures to bring in the National Guard to help bring down the crime rate in Chicago, with the latter insinuating that Trump is a fascist.

The truth of the matter is that crime dropped significantly in Washington, D.C., after Trump brought in the Guard and deployed other federal resources, like the FBI.

D.C. went weeks without a single murder, after having one of the worst homicide rates in the country.

If Pritzker and Johnson really cared about the people of Chicago and their safety, they would immediately partner with Trump and join the chant to bring him into the city.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

