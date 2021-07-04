Path 27
Chaos on Beach as Industrial Fireworks Intended for Massive Display Ignite at Once, Area Closed and Investigation Now Underway

Jack Davis July 4, 2021 at 1:31pm
A massive explosion erupted Sunday morning along a Maryland beach as fireworks ignited during show preparations.

At least one worker setting up the fireworks was injured, according to WBAL-TV.

As a result, the town of Ocean City canceled its fireworks shows planned for Sunday evening.

“Ocean City Fire Marshals are continuing safety inspections at each firework location after the unintended discharge of fireworks on the beach this morning. At this time, the cause of the fireworks discharge is unknown,” the town said in a post on its Facebook page.

“A perimeter around the fireworks site has been established and will remain in place until the safety inspections are complete, which could take several days. At this time, areas of the Boardwalk have also been closed to pedestrian traffic until a thorough safety inspection has been completed,” it said.

“Due to an abundance of caution, all firework shows in Ocean City have been canceled.”

Although two shows were scheduled in separate places, both were canceled.

Videos of the fireworks igniting were posted to Twitter:

The Ocean City Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that it was initially called to the beach for a vehicle fire.

“Firefighters arrived to find that no vehicle was on fire; however, there was an unintentional discharge of fireworks that were being set up on the beach for the town’s fireworks show,” the fire department said.

Employees of the fireworks company suffered minor injuries but refused hospitalization, the post said.

No one along the beach or boardwalk was injured.

“Our fire marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge,” Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers said.

“Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, fire marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




