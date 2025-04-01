Share
Chaos in Boston: Driver Plows Rented Truck into Pedestrians

 By Jack Davis  April 1, 2025 at 1:09pm
Several people were injured Tuesday when a rented truck struck pedestrians on the sidewalk of a street in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood.

The incident took place at 12:48 p.m. and left a Penske rental truck on its side on the sidewalk, wedged against a building.

Boston EMS said six people were injured, with four people taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals, according to WCVB-TV.

Two people were reportedly in critical condition.

The driver was pinned inside the truck’s cab and was freed by first responders, Boston Fire said, according to WCVB.

A restaurant was damaged, as was a fire hydrant.

A report from WTBS said the incident “appeared to be accidental.”

Authorities were investigating the possibility that the driver could have experienced a medical emergency, WCVB reported.

Steven Shaffer, Deputy Chief of the Boston Fire Department, called the scene “a little chaotic,” according to CBS News. He put the number of injured at five, including the truck driver.

“EMS and fire were tending to the victims and also trying to extricate the driver, making sure the scene was safe and that the truck was not going to tip over and cause more damage,” Shaffer said.

“The technical team, if you see the cab there, they actually had to cut the top of the cab and peel it back to get the driver out,” Shaffer said, according to WHDH-TV.

“It was a bad accident, and hopefully those two people make it,” Shaffer said.

The FBI said it was aware of the incident and was coordinating any possible response with Boston police.

Penske released a statement about the crash, according to WBTS.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred in Boston. This is an ongoing situation that we’re monitoring closely. Penske will be cooperating fully with authorities to support their investigation,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident. Based on our records, the truck involved was out on rent to a commercial trucking company. We have no other information at this time,” the statement said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
