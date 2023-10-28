It’s like watching a post-apocalyptic action movie.

But this isn’t “Mad Max,” where the hero steps up to the plate to save people in need.

This is California, and if a Mad Max type did appear on the scene, he’d have his guns taken away before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goons banished him from the state.

A video posted on social media shows four masked and hooded individuals robbing a wrecked car on the shoulder of a Los Angeles freeway in broad daylight.

According to KABC-TV, the California Highway Patrol said the culprits intentionally caused the crash before robbing the driver, who can be seen in the video with both hands in the air.

The thieves then loaded into a waiting car and fled the scene.

Just another Tuesday in the City of Angels.

Robbery on the 10 West freeway in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/WvnMrq1Urh — Street People of Beverly Hills (@streetpeoplebh) October 26, 2023

In the movie version, it would have been a great time for the victim to turn hero. The scriptwriter would have him yank a .44 Magnum from his belt and open fire. Justice served.

California, however, has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. No justice here.

Newsom’s website declares, “New Findings Continue to Show California’s Gun Safety Laws Work.” Really? It doesn’t look that way to the casual observer.

If the gun laws are keeping anyone safe, it’s the criminals whose victims are helpless.

If California’s so safe, why did The New York Times publish an article in January with the headline, “California Has More Than 100 Gun Laws. Why Don’t They Stop More Mass Shootings?” Why, indeed.

The subtitle read, “The state is still reeling from back-to-back attacks that left at least 19 people dead.” One has to wonder what would have happened if the victims had been armed.

The freeways of California look like the backdrop to a bad movie where the criminals have the upper hand. Soft on crime and tough on the Second Amendment, it has become a criminal haven and a citizen’s nightmare.

Having “experienced a sharp increase in violent and property crime over the past few years,” according to Newsweek, it is no wonder that so many Californians are hightailing it out of Newsom’s liberal hellhole.

California lost a net of 340,000 people to other states from 2021 to 2022, the San Franciso Chronicle reported. Guess where they were headed?

Texas and Arizona were the two most common destinations — two of the most Second Amendment-friendly states in the nation.

Writer Robert A. Heinlein said it best: “An armed society is a polite society. Manners are good when one may have to back up his acts with his life.”

