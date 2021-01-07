Washington, D.C., police announced Wednesday that rioting at the U.S. Capitol resulted in four deaths.

Rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, forcing members of Congress to evacuate as they met to certify the results of the Electoral College vote.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said during a news conference that as of Wednesday evening, police had made at least 52 arrests, 47 of which were for curfew violations and unlawful entry. Twenty-six of the arrests were made on Capitol grounds.

Four were arrested for carrying pistols without licenses, he said, and one for carrying a prohibited weapon.

One woman was fatally shot by law enforcement. She has been identified as Air Force veteran and San Diego resident Ashli Babbit.

The police chief said there were three additional deaths.

“One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths,” he said.

Contee also said police recovered pipe bombs outside both the Republican and Democratic national committees and found a cooler in a vehicle on Capitol grounds that had a gun and Molotov cocktails in it.

Police recovered at least six firearms, Contee said, in addition to three firearms recovered on Tuesday night, and a stun gun.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she is extending a public emergency through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“Their motivation is ongoing,” she said of the rioters.

“Today, they sought to disrupt the congressional proceedings relating to the acceptance of Electoral College votes. President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the presidential election was invalid.”

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

