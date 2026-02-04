Share
Democratic U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks yells at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Feb. 4, 2026.
Chaos Ensues as Dem Rep Screams at Scott Bessent For a Whole Minute Straight

 By Nicole Silverio  February 4, 2026 at 10:56am
Democratic New York Rep. Gregory Meeks screamed at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday for over a minute while he attempted to answer his question.

Meeks confronted Bessent on a firm in the United Arab Emirates that secretly bought a stake in President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency company and did not allow Bessent to answer whether he would hold a complete investigation into the matter.

The congressman continued shouting at Bessent and demanded that he stop covering for Trump.

All you have to ask is yes or no. No, Congressman. All you have to ask is yes or no,” Meeks said. 

“The [Office of the Comptroller of the Currency] is an independent entity. And I would note, congressman—” Bessent answered.

I’m asking you to do your responsibility as Secretary of the Treasury,” Meeks shouted.

You do not … He’s the one that passed your time, Mr. Chairman. He did not answer my question. He wouldn’t pass the time. It was a yes or no answer. I asked him, will he? Yes or no. Stop covering for the President! Stop being his flunky! … Work for the American people! Work for the American people! Don’t be a cover-up for a mob!” 

Bessent attempted to call out Meeks for traveling to Venezuela for former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez’s funeral while he faced investigations over his own finances, including non-profit dealings and travel funded by donors.

The Treasury Secretary has battled with several Democrats, particularly California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who he labeled as “Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken” and accused of being “economically illiterate.”

During another interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns, Bessent called Newsom “a brontosaurus” with a tiny brain and called him out for bringing kneepads to the World Economic Forum, which indicated that the elites were bending the knee to Trump.

Nicole Silverio
