Chaos Erupts at Cornell as Radicals Take Over - Windows Shattered, 'Smash the Patriarchy' Graffiti Appears

Bedlam descended upon one of America’s premiere institutions of higher learning early Monday morning.

And if you’ve been keeping up with the news at all, you’ve probably surmised that this is Cornell University, given the way the school has been in the headlines of late.

For the unaware, however, Cornell has been thrust into the national spotlight following an alleged fraternity gang rape from 2024, according to The Cornell Daily Sun.

The story, despite being a couple of years old, resurfaced in September after the alleged victim sued the school. That meant this entire issue took on a life of its own as it entered the zeitgeist.

Feminists flocked to the defense of the Jane Doe in this case, while others pointed out that there were inconsistencies in her account and that #BelieveAllWomen has, in fact, led to hoaxes that have ruined lives.

(Some of the alleged perpetrators have actually claimed that they were the victims, not Jane Doe.)

In other words, this whole thing was fertile ground for an explosive culture war.

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And it appears to have exploded right onto campus.

The Cornell Daily Sun reported that early Monday, a number of unidentified, radical activists stormed the school campus around 3 a.m. local time.

Those activists then smashed windows and left all sorts of pro-Jane Doe (and anti-man) graffiti.

Messages left behind include “SMASH THE PATRIARCHY” and “AT CORNELL RAPISTS ARE PROTECTED PROTESTORS ARE EXPELLED.”

According to Newsweek, the vandalism took place at the Day Hall Building.

Newsweek reached out to Kyle Kimball, Cornell’s vice president of university relations, and the outlet received an interesting response that stopped just short of fully condemning the activists.

“We understand the frustration and strong emotions being expressed across our community,” Kimball told the outlet. “Those concerns deserve to be heard, but damaging property is not the answer.”

“We are investigating the vandalism at Day Hall and will address it in accordance with university policy and applicable law.”

The school won’t have to investigate very hard to find a specific motive.

“We wanted to ensure that Day Hall, the center of Cornell’s administrative function, was not able to continue business as usual,” the activists wrote to The Cornell Daily Sun.

The vandalism was in support of the Jane Doe lawsuit, as well as to fight “the global systems of power that allowed this to happen in the first place.”

This is an ongoing police investigation, and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday evening.

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