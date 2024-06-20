Chaos Erupts at Juneteenth Event as Gunfire Rings Out - Multiple Attendees Hospitalized

A Juneteenth celebration in California turned into a chaotic scene on Wednesday when multiple people were shot and others were injured during fights.

One person also was jailed for striking a police officer, according to KGO-TV in San Francisco.

The city of Oakland was hosting a celebration of the relatively new federal holiday when gunfire rang out.

About 5,000 people were gathered near Lake Merritt on the west side of the city’s downtown area, KGO reported.

Around 9 p.m., police were called to the area after receiving calls about multiple shootings. Four people were rushed to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

The conditions of those wounded were not available as of Thursday afternoon.

“At this time, there are no reports of fatalities, and the exact number of those injured is still under investigation,” the Oakland Police Department said in a statement.

“No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. It is currently unknown if there was a single shooter or multiple shooters involved,” it said.

OPD is investigating a shooting with multiple victims. The incident occurred just after 8:45 p.m. on June 19, 2024, in the 400 block of Grand Avenue. More in the linkhttps://t.co/KWr4NHQbEy pic.twitter.com/ohMRquLhMk — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 20, 2024

One witness told KGO that what had been a peaceful gathering suddenly became consumed by violence.

“We were all celebrating, there were sideshows, couple of fights that were going on — next thing we know, we all thought we heard fireworks, so we ran from the direction,” Tamia Robinson said.

Robinson said the sounds were not fireworks but gunshots.

“Next thing you hear, another ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom’ from the other side of the lake,” she recalled. “We come down here, walking, and my sister sprints across the street, where she’s seen one of her friends were laying out.”







In a rush to leave the area, other people were injured.

In addition, a police officer was injured during an attack while attempting to control the crowd.

“One person was taken into custody for assaulting an officer,” the department said.

Meanwhile, a teenager was killed in Milwaukee as that city celebrated Juneteenth on Wednesday evening.

WISN-TV reported a gathering at the city’s Washington Park was ended early by a series of fightings involving teens.

In one instance, according to the outlet, about 50 teens had organized a fight near the park when someone opened fire.

#BREAKING: Large police presence north of Milwaukee’s Washington Park @ Sherman/Lloyd. My photographer & I heard what sounded like rapid gunfire or fireworks just before 9 PM. Waiting on info about the incident from the county sheriff. pic.twitter.com/R1I1ooXQxP — Erica Finke TV (@EricaFinkeTV) June 20, 2024

A 17-year-old died after being shot, while another teen was wounded.

Police arrested a suspect at gunpoint moments later.

