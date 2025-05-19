Chaos Erupts at Mall as 'Over 300 Youth' Brawl - Police Officer Seriously Injured

A brawl involving more than 300 youth broke out Saturday at a New Jersey mall, leading to seven arrests.

Edison, New Jersey, Mayor Sam Joshi posted Saturday night on Instagram that “over 300 youth” had gathered at the Menlo Park mall “and a brawl ensued.”

At that time, he said none of the then-four people arrested were from Edison.

Joshi reported that no weapons were displayed and that nearby police agencies helped restore order.

‘Four juveniles were arrested for a large brawl that broke out Saturday at Menlo Park Mall in Edison, according to Mayor Sam Joshi. Joshi says over 300 young people gathered at the mall before the fight ensued.’ – News 12 New Jersey pic.twitter.com/v5TQX0Qj9P — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) May 18, 2025

Edison Police Chief Tom Bryan said seven youths were ultimately arrested, according to MyCentralJersey.

Bryan said one Edison officer was on duty when the chaos, prompted by a TikTok post urging youth to flock to the mall, erupted.

Do you still shop at malls? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 18% (103 Votes) No: 82% (484 Votes)

One juvenile was charged with aggravated assault on an officer. Six other juveniles were charged with disorderly conduct. One of those six was also charged with resisting arrest.

‘Over 300 youth’ descend upon New Jersey mall, sparking massive brawl planned through TikTok: officials https://t.co/UfVI3KNcbG pic.twitter.com/icU6EGQeu4 — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2025

Although Joshi’s post said no one was injured in the incident, Bryan said one Edison police officer suffered a broken ankle during the chaos.

Teen behavior in New Jersey has recently led to the cancellation of a church carnival and arrests at another shopping mall this month alone, according to WKXW-FM.

“What’s up with the parents? I always knew what my kids were doing. I would never condone them going to the mall and creating havoc and chaos,” Bryan said,

“That’s an issue. That’s a problem that we have now,” he said.

The New York Post also noted that Saturday’s chaos was not the first incident of its kind.

This is what happens when people stop supporting law enforcement. 300 “Teens”

terrorizing the mall and this summer its only going to get worse. This happens constantly. #edisonnj #crimewatch #crimeinnj #menloparkmall #democrats #sanctuarystate pic.twitter.com/qoPzXDygrx — ChiChi❤️ (@mydogisphat) May 18, 2025

In October, a call for teens to descend on the Kings Dominion theme park near Richmond, Virginia, instigated chaos that required 14 deputies to respond. There were no arrests in that incident.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.