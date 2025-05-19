Share
News

Chaos Erupts at Mall as 'Over 300 Youth' Brawl - Police Officer Seriously Injured

 By Jack Davis  May 19, 2025 at 1:08pm
Share

A brawl involving more than 300 youth broke out Saturday at a New Jersey mall, leading to seven arrests.

Edison, New Jersey, Mayor Sam Joshi posted Saturday night on Instagram that “over 300 youth” had gathered at the Menlo Park mall “and a brawl ensued.”

At that time, he said none of the then-four people arrested were from Edison.

Joshi reported that no weapons were displayed and that nearby police agencies helped restore order.

Edison Police Chief Tom Bryan said seven youths were ultimately arrested, according to MyCentralJersey.

Bryan said one Edison officer was on duty when the chaos, prompted by a TikTok post urging youth to flock to the mall, erupted.

Do you still shop at malls?

One juvenile was charged with aggravated assault on an officer. Six other juveniles were charged with disorderly conduct. One of those six was also charged with resisting arrest.

Although Joshi’s post said no one was injured in the incident, Bryan said one Edison police officer suffered a broken ankle during the chaos.

Teen behavior in New Jersey has recently led to the cancellation of a church carnival and arrests at another shopping mall this month alone, according to WKXW-FM.

“What’s up with the parents? I always knew what my kids were doing. I would never condone them going to the mall and creating havoc and chaos,” Bryan said,

Related:
Trump Backs Charges Against Congresswoman After Chaos At ICE Facility: 'She Was Out of Control'

“That’s an issue. That’s a problem that we have now,” he said.

The New York Post also noted that Saturday’s chaos was not the first incident of its kind.

In October, a call for teens to descend on the Kings Dominion theme park near Richmond, Virginia, instigated chaos that required 14 deputies to respond. There were no arrests in that incident.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




DHS Sting Corners Rival Gangsters Wanted for Amazon Fraud, Kidnapping, More: Report
Angel Reese Got Away with It: New Footage Shows What Happened Just Before Caitlin Clark's Controversial Foul
Fox News Notches Big Win Against Smartmatic as Appeals Court Grants Access to Damning Insider Info
Watch: Megyn Kelly Confronts Jake Tapper with His Own Words After He Denies 'Running Cover' for Biden
Biden Camp's New Statement on Cancer Testing History Met with Widespread Skepticism
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation