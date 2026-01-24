Share
Federal agents stand behind police tape as demonstrators gather near the site of where state and local authorities say a man was shot by federal agents earlier in the morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 24, 2026.
Federal agents stand behind police tape as demonstrators gather near the site of where state and local authorities say a man was shot by federal agents earlier in the morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 24, 2026. (Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty Images)

Chaos Erupts in Minneapolis as Leftists Riot in the Streets Over the Death of Armed Man Who Attacked Officer

 By Jorge Ventura and Anthony Iafrate  January 24, 2026 at 11:23am
UPDATE, Jan. 24, 2025: It has since been revealed that the man who attacked and then was shot by a DHS agent was not an illegal criminal, as original reports indicated, but rather a U.S. citizen. The headlines and text of the article has been updated to reflect this.

MINNEAPOLIS — Chaos erupted Saturday on the streets of Minneapolis shortly after a Border Patrol agent reportedly fatally shot a man possessing a firearm and two magazines, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In video footage exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, a green armored vehicle is seen barreling down the streets of the city as protesters began to surround and touch it, with some giving it the middle finger and others shouting, “F*** ICE!”

One protestor, wearing a headscarf, appears to grab the vehicle’s mirror, while other members of the crowd are seen brandishing an upside-down American flag and a sign bearing the words, “ICE Out Now.”

“Tense moments right now with this armored vehicle now trying to get through here,” Jorge Ventura, reporting for the DCNF, said in another video obtained by the outlet.

“F*** you!” multiple protesters appear to shout at the vehicle, according to the footage.

Warning: This video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“Shame on you!” another protester shouts over a sea of obscenities. “F*** ICE!” the crowd then begins to chant with increasing intensity.

One demonstrator holds a sign stating, “Arrest Jonathan Ross,” referring to the ICE officer accused of fatally shooting Renee Good on Jan. 7 after Good accelerated her vehicle in his direction and hit him with it.

Ventura posted another video on X showing protesters shouting expletives at law enforcement personnel. He added in his post that a “crowd is growing large” and “huge clouds of tear gas can be seen down the road.”

“Crowd is only growing larger and tensions [are] rising as an armored law enforcement vehicle makes its way to the scene,” Ventura wrote in another X post, describing the events.

Jorge Ventura and Anthony Iafrate
Conversation