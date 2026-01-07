Share
A bullet hole is seen in a windshield Wednesday as law enforcement officers attend to the scene of the shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in Minneapolis.
A bullet hole is seen in a windshield Wednesday as law enforcement officers attend to the scene of the shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in Minneapolis. (Tom Baker / AP)

Chaos Erupts on Minneapolis Street Corner After ICE Officer Shoots Rioter Who 'Weaponized' Vehicle

 By Jack Davis  January 7, 2026 at 11:33am
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were involved in the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

“Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism,” the Department of Homeland Security posted on X.

“An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers,” the post said.

“The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries,” the post said.

“This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats,” the post said.

The post said the Minneapolis crime scene was “an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available.”

City Council Vice President Jamal Osman said a woman was shot while in a vehicle, according to KSTP-TV.

The incident at East 34th Street and Portland Avenue was “vehicle ramming related,” Department of Homeland Security representative Tricia McLaughlin said, according to NBC News.

She said a woman rammed her vehicle into one occupied by ICE agents.

According to KARE-TV, a burgundy SUV was at the scene of the incident and had a bullet hole in the driver’s side windshield. The vehicle had struck a light pole.

KARE reported that witnesses said a federal agent did the shooting and first responders treated the shooting victim.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the shooting involved an ICE agent and told ICE to get out of town

“The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city,” Frey posted on social media.

“We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.”

According to KMSP-TV, a crowd that formed after the shooting was throwing snowballs at ICE agents before being dispersed with chemicals.

The report said protesters sought to block ICE agents from entering their vehicles.

The incident came as federal officials have been ramping up a major enforcement operation in Minneapolis that officials have said could bring more than 2,000 federal agents to the city.

