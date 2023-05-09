Share
News
Fans wait in line outside of Nissan Stadium ahead of artist Taylor Swift's second night of performance on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Fans wait in line outside of Nissan Stadium ahead of artist Taylor Swift's second night of performance on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. (Seth Herald / Getty Images)

Chaos Hits Taylor Swift Concert as Fans Pass Out, Throw Up, Sob: Report

 By Richard Moorhead  May 9, 2023 at 4:35pm
A Taylor Swift concert on Sunday descended into disaster as inclement weather struck an outdoor venue in Tennessee.

Fans of the pop artist were forced to crowd together in covered areas of Nashville’s Nissan Stadium after severe storms hit the location, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

The areas of the stadium that shielded fans from the storm weren’t sufficient to accommodate everyone safely or comfortably.

“Fans were getting antsy as they were being shoved into each other and security continuously kept trying to part their way through the masses,” one witness told the Post.

“The rain pooled around our feet as fans took their shoes off.”

Swift fans were packed so tightly together for a period of hours that some began vomiting and fainting, according to the same witness.

Some fans even experienced panic attacks.

“Fans traded bracelets and cried until we were released out to the show without openers.”

Video from the scene showed poncho-clad fans seeking refuge from the storms in concession areas of the stadium.

The start of the show was delayed by almost four hours on account of the weather.

Swift ultimately began her performance as the stormy weather continued — singing in the midst of the pouring rain.

Swift ultimately began her performance after 10 p.m. — finishing her set after 2 a.m. the following day.

The pop star acknowledged her fans’ resilience in weathering the lengthy delay during the concert.


The Nissan Stadium was filled to capacity for the performance, with the show being sold out.

Resale tickets for the show started at $392 and went up to $1,205, according to the New York Post.

Richard Moorhead
