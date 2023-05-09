Chaos Hits Taylor Swift Concert as Fans Pass Out, Throw Up, Sob: Report

A Taylor Swift concert on Sunday descended into disaster as inclement weather struck an outdoor venue in Tennessee.

Fans of the pop artist were forced to crowd together in covered areas of Nashville’s Nissan Stadium after severe storms hit the location, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

The areas of the stadium that shielded fans from the storm weren’t sufficient to accommodate everyone safely or comfortably.

“Fans were getting antsy as they were being shoved into each other and security continuously kept trying to part their way through the masses,” one witness told the Post.

“The rain pooled around our feet as fans took their shoes off.”

Swift fans were packed so tightly together for a period of hours that some began vomiting and fainting, according to the same witness.

Some fans even experienced panic attacks.

“Fans traded bracelets and cried until we were released out to the show without openers.”

Video from the scene showed poncho-clad fans seeking refuge from the storms in concession areas of the stadium.

Severe thunderstorms delayed a Taylor Swift concert in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, with fans ordered to shelter in place as fierce winds and rain moved through Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/My0CL7hNze — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 8, 2023

The start of the show was delayed by almost four hours on account of the weather.

Swift ultimately began her performance as the stormy weather continued — singing in the midst of the pouring rain.

A Taylor Swift concert in Nashville, Tennessee was delayed by nearly four hours on Sunday, with fans ordered to shelter in place as fierce weather moved through Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/8qEoaNYQ2s — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 8, 2023

Swift ultimately began her performance after 10 p.m. — finishing her set after 2 a.m. the following day.

The pop star acknowledged her fans’ resilience in weathering the lengthy delay during the concert.

“A rain show only chooses a crowd that can handle a rain show.” – Taylor Swift Last night is one that we’ll never, ever, ever, ever forget. 🫶#NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/TCM3HTYMw2 — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) May 9, 2023



The Nissan Stadium was filled to capacity for the performance, with the show being sold out.

The Swifties showed up and showed out tonight! 🫶 Nissan Stadium broke an all-time concert attendance record with 70,000 fans for Night 1 of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour! pic.twitter.com/YeMz0tSwM6 — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) May 6, 2023

Resale tickets for the show started at $392 and went up to $1,205, according to the New York Post.

