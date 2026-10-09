Chaos in NYC: Agitators Attack Police as Mamdani Fans the Flames After ICE Shooting

A shooting in New York City involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent brought mobs into the streets as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he wants ICE out of the metropolis.

ICE agents went to detain Oscar Belgal at 4 p.m. in the Marble Hill area of the Bronx. The 28-year-old was in his car with his 5-year-old son, according to WABC-TV.

Agents opened fire, striking Belgal in the neck. The child was not injured.

NOW: ICE vehicles rush out from Allen Hospital, police hold back the protesters, after ICE Agent shot and injured a man in Marble Hill NYC Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv https://t.co/dbu4C2ucIr — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 9, 2026

Department of Homeland Security officials said Belgal, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, has prior arrests.

I am angry tonight. Because today ICE shot a New Yorker. They shot a New Yorker while his five year old child was in the car. ICE makes this city less safe. We want them out. Now. https://t.co/ZizKB0OP7S — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 9, 2026

The incident sparked a denouncement from Mamdani, who called ICE “rotten to its core” and demanded that its agents be removed from the city, as noted by the New York Post.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said seven rounds were fired by at least one ICE agent.

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“I am angry tonight. Because today ICE shot a New Yorker. They shot a New Yorker while his five year old child was in the car. ICE makes this city less safe. We want them out. Now,” Mamdani posted on X along with a video likening ICE agents to thugs.

Earlier in the evening, Mamdani posted on X that he wanted to rid America of ICE.

This afternoon in Marble Hill, a New Yorker was shot by an ICE agent in a residential neighborhood. Early reports indicate agents surrounded him and a 5-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds. We believe the child was physically unharmed. This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation. I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities. Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family tonight. We are praying for his recovery. Get ICE out of our neighborhoods. Get ICE out of our hospitals. Get ICE off our streets. Get ICE away from our children. Abolish ICE. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 8, 2026

“This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation. I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities,” he wrote.

“Get ICE out of our neighborhoods. Get ICE out of our hospitals. Get ICE off our streets. Get ICE away from our children. Abolish ICE,” he added.

NOW: “This city wants ICE out” – Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks to the press and protesters after ICE Agents shot and injured a man in Marble Hill NYC Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv https://t.co/Ro3IM0UIFM — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 9, 2026

Mamdani’s rhetoric sparked protests outside the hospital where Belgal, who was reported in stable condition, was treated.

Police pushing anti-ICE protesters tonight in NYC https://t.co/SGA04GJ1eA — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 9, 2026

The New York Post reported that the crowd around the hospital reached about 300 protesters, who scuffled with police as they demanded that ICE be ejected from New York City.

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