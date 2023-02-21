Parler Share
News

Chaos in Streets of Austin - Multiple People Catch Fire on Camera

 By Jack Davis  February 20, 2023 at 6:25pm
Parler Share

Blazing anarchy ruled parts of Austin, Texas, Saturday night as street racers dueled with police.

According to a news release from the Austin Police Department, the eruption began at about 9 p.m. with reports of cars blocking an intersection.

“A minute later, multiple people called 911, saying several vehicles were racing, circling the intersection, running red lights, blocking traffic, and shooting fireworks,” the release said.

WARNING: The following videos contain violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

Trending:
Terrifying Discovery Made Near Pennsylvania Train Tracks


Police arrived about 20 minutes later. The crowd broke up, but at around 10:30 p.m., another incident was reported.

“Multiple vehicles began to drive recklessly, blocking the intersection and driving in circles disregarding traffic laws. Officers again dispersed the crowd,” the release said.

Police responded to another report of racing and chaos shortly before 1 a.m. and then another one shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Should authorities find the people behind this street shutdown?


“During these incidents, the crowd threw rocks and bottles and pointed lasers at officers. One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, was treated at a local hospital, and was released. Rocks and bottles were thrown at patrol vehicles causing damage. Two people were arrested for evading arrest,” police said.


An Instagram video captured some of the chaos as a truck drove through fires already burning on the pavement.

After one pass, the flames leaped and caught the clothing of several people on fire.

Related:
Councilman Arrested in Connection with Voter Fraud During 2020 Election

The video captured the scene as most of those whose pants were on fire either tore off their burning clothes or kept running — ignoring the school-taught adage of “stop, drop and roll” as the best way to put out the flames if a person catches on fire.

Barton Springs Saloon property manager William Rabel said the chaos needs to stop, according to KEYE-TV.

“Fireworks going off, there were people standing out on the middle of the street trying to grab the cars, hanging onto the cars as they’re spinning, getting thrown from the cars, people hanging out the window with flags,” he said.

“You gotta deter this somehow and if not, it’s anarchy,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Chaos in Streets of Austin - Multiple People Catch Fire on Camera
Councilman Arrested in Connection with Voter Fraud During 2020 Election
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Nation to Split Away from 'Traitorous' Democrats
'Never Happened': Family of 'Gender Fluid' Ex-Biden Official Speaks Out and Blasts Abuse Claims
Healthy Boy, 11, Dies from Flesh-Eating Infection After Twisting His Ankle on Treadmill
See more...

Conversation