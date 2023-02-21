Chaos in Streets of Austin - Multiple People Catch Fire on Camera

Blazing anarchy ruled parts of Austin, Texas, Saturday night as street racers dueled with police.

According to a news release from the Austin Police Department, the eruption began at about 9 p.m. with reports of cars blocking an intersection.

“A minute later, multiple people called 911, saying several vehicles were racing, circling the intersection, running red lights, blocking traffic, and shooting fireworks,” the release said.

WARNING: The following videos contain violence that some viewers may find disturbing.



Police arrived about 20 minutes later. The crowd broke up, but at around 10:30 p.m., another incident was reported.

“Multiple vehicles began to drive recklessly, blocking the intersection and driving in circles disregarding traffic laws. Officers again dispersed the crowd,” the release said.

Police responded to another report of racing and chaos shortly before 1 a.m. and then another one shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Chaos at Barton Springs and Lamar in #Austin. Rioters after a bunch of drifting push back police and throw fireworks at them @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/FVMlK2S3eH — Aaron Crews (@aaroncrews) February 19, 2023

“During these incidents, the crowd threw rocks and bottles and pointed lasers at officers. One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, was treated at a local hospital, and was released. Rocks and bottles were thrown at patrol vehicles causing damage. Two people were arrested for evading arrest,” police said.

Austin Texas as the car club racing mayhem spread north from Barton Springs @ S. Lamar some Fk’d around and found out. Play with fire – Get burned 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O3sZot5nTg — Tex_2A  (@Tex2_A) February 20, 2023



An Instagram video captured some of the chaos as a truck drove through fires already burning on the pavement.

After one pass, the flames leaped and caught the clothing of several people on fire.

Many thoughts about this maddening lawlessness in Austin last night. But more than anything: God bless our brave men and women in blue! Especially those working in cities where they’re undervalued, underpaid and under attack, like in Austin. #txlege https://t.co/Xrcjj6afAy — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) February 19, 2023

The video captured the scene as most of those whose pants were on fire either tore off their burning clothes or kept running — ignoring the school-taught adage of “stop, drop and roll” as the best way to put out the flames if a person catches on fire.

Barton Springs Saloon property manager William Rabel said the chaos needs to stop, according to KEYE-TV.

“Fireworks going off, there were people standing out on the middle of the street trying to grab the cars, hanging onto the cars as they’re spinning, getting thrown from the cars, people hanging out the window with flags,” he said.

“You gotta deter this somehow and if not, it’s anarchy,” he said.

