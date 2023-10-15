Chaos at Texas State Fair, Ferris Wheel Rider Records Frantic Evacuation from 200 Feet
Reports of a shooting at the State Fair of Texas sent chaos through the sprawling fairgrounds Saturday, leaving riders on the Ferris Wheel forced to evacuate while still being 200 feet up in the air.
The Dallas Police Department said that reports of a shooting sent police to the fairgrounds at about 7:45 p.m.
An evacuation of the fairgrounds was promptly ordered.
Shortly after that, one person was in custody related to the incident, which left at least three people injured, according to KXAS-TV.
Police said that one man shot another man, and that three other people were struck by gunfire in the incident near the fair’s Tower building. None of the injuries are life-threatening.
Police said a gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.
The evacuation was easier said than done for some, including one Ferris Wheel rider who videoed the scene of the confusion below from the amusement ride. The State Fair of Texas noted that the ride stands 212 feet tall.
def not what u wanna see at the top of the ferris wheel at the texas state fair pic.twitter.com/zx8V7p1frh
— awbs 🪐 (@cans0fsoup) October 15, 2023
Fairgoer Clara Bishop, 20, said she was holding a friend’s phone and bag while they were on a ride, then called for them to get off it as news of the shooting spread, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Amid a flood of people leaving the ride, she hid under another nearby ride.
“I was on the verge of tears,” she said.
At the main stage of the texas state fair… rumors of an active shooter pic.twitter.com/n9gvEP3NIS
— mason (@llaa5321) October 15, 2023
Juan Reaves, 52, who operates Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que, had made a trip to his vehicle when the shooting took place.
”It was a banner day. Sales were going great,” Reaves said. “But all of that came screeching to a halt.”
He said three employees working the six stands he has at the fairgrounds quit, saying they do not feel safe.
”This is so disappointing,” Reaves said. “The fair is one of the best reflections of Dallas.”
Last month, the fair announced that all attendees would have to walk through a weapons detection system and bag searches, according to CBS.
The State Fair of Texas’ weapons policy says “no weapons of any kind are permitted on the fairgrounds. This includes firearms, knives, clubs, tasers, chemical dispensing device etc. Also, all sharp metal objects, such as pocket knives, scissors, and other sharp implements, are strictly prohibited.”
Although unlicensed gun owners cannot bring a weapon into the fair, “the Fair has long allowed Fair attendees with valid handgun licenses to carry their handguns in a concealed manner while attending the Fair (except for locations prohibited by law),” its policy states.
The fair does not allow residents to openly carry guns.
