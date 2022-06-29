Share
News

Out of Character: Elon Musk Refuses to Respond After Mom Tweets Happy Birthday Wish - Is Something Wrong?

 By Andrew Jose  June 29, 2022 at 10:45am
Share

Public speculation over Elon Musk’s Twitter silence continued this week after the tech entrepreneur did not respond to his mother’s tweet wishing him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday @elonmusk,” his mother, Maye Musk, wrote in a Tuesday post.

“Thank you for making the world a better place in the past 1/4 century #ProudMom,” she added.

Trending:
University That Employs Clarence Thomas Shuts Down Students' Attempt to Remove Him from Teaching Position

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who just turned 51, interacted with his mother often over Twitter before his disappearance from the platform he is working to purchase.

On Tuesday, Musk didn’t reply to, like or retweet his mother’s post.

His last tweet was more than a week ago, on June 21, when he replied to CNBC Space Reporter Michael Sheetz sharing his report on a legal battle between SpaceX and the Dish Network.

“Their attempt to bait and switch satellite spectrum for cellular spectrum is super shady and unethical,” Musk wrote in his reply.

“If they are successful, it would hurt the least served and completely unserved of the world. Very messed up,” he said.

Musk last shared a few memes on June 21 before he stopped posting standalone tweets.

The tech entrepreneur’s last “like” was on June 22.

Over the course of his disappearance, Musk reached the platform’s 100 million follower threshold.

According to data from SocialBlade, he also made a net gain of 1,093,413 followers during his time off from the platform, as of Wednesday.

Related:
'Where Is Elon?' Musk's Sudden Uncharacteristic Silence Raises Eyebrows

Many Twitter expressed concern and put forth a wide range of possible reasons that Musk, who used to be an active user of the platform, suddenly went silent.

“Probably busy tweaking the SpaceX ‘Starship for the lift-off on July 14th,” wrote one user, adding, “Perhaps even adjusting the straps for his Mars suit.”

“Isn’t it his birthday this week? Maybe he’s entitled to a vacation,” another suggested.

Someone else quipped that “[M]artians took him as slave in [M]ars colony.”

“Severe case of covid?” one user wondered, while another suggested that Musk was being “deprogrammed by the FEDS.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel.
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




Conservative States Score Major Win Over Biden's EPA in New Supreme Court Ruling
Biden Calls on Senate to Use Nuclear Option to Legalize Abortion Across the Country
Jordan Peterson Just Signed a Multiyear Contract for His Podcast
Cameras Catch Telling Moment Between Liz Cheney and Cassidy Hutchinson Right After Hearing
Ford Dealerships Fret Over 'Brutal' Changes Coming with Electric Vehicle Rollout
See more...

Conversation