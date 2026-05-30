Who Was in Charge? Dems Owe Answers After Jill Biden Says She Thought Joe Was 'Having a Stroke' During Debate

In 2025, because “every president is expected to write a memoir,” former President Joe Biden told a crowd that he was “working like hell” to get a 500-page book out by “March of this year.”

Let’s forget the fact that he said this in July of 2025, meaning it was already incorrect. Instead, we’ll give him something he got far too often in the course of his presidency, the benefit of the doubt, and assume he meant 2026.

He was still wrong. Not only that, but with some irony, Jill Biden has managed to get a memoir out before him.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.