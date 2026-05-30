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President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Jan. 6, 2025.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty Images)

Who Was in Charge? Dems Owe Answers After Jill Biden Says She Thought Joe Was 'Having a Stroke' During Debate

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 30, 2026 at 9:51am
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In 2025, because “every president is expected to write a memoir,” former President Joe Biden told a crowd that he was “working like hell” to get a 500-page book out by “March of this year.”

Let’s forget the fact that he said this in July of 2025, meaning it was already incorrect. Instead, we’ll give him something he got far too often in the course of his presidency, the benefit of the doubt, and assume he meant 2026.

He was still wrong. Not only that, but with some irony, Jill Biden has managed to get a memoir out before him.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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Who Was in Charge? Dems Owe Answers After Jill Biden Says She Thought Joe Was 'Having a Stroke' During Debate
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