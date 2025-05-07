Share
Felix Jeronimo-Rojas, 44, is accused of unspeakable crimes against a subway passenger who was later declared dead.
Felix Jeronimo-Rojas, 44, is accused of unspeakable crimes against a subway passenger who was later declared dead. (@libsoftiktok / X screen shot)

Charge: Illegal Finds Corpse on Subway, Does Literally the Worst Thing Possible, While Dems Continue Fight to Keep People Like Him in Country

 By Samuel Short and    May 7, 2025 at 11:13am
In case you needed a reminder that the people Immigrations and Customs Enforcement are going after are truly evil, here it is.

On Friday, the New York Post reported the New York Police Department arrested Felix Rojas, 44, who they say raped a corpse on the New York subway on April 8.

The alleged act happened when Rojas noticed 37-year-old Jorge Gonzalez slumped over on the R train, authorities said.

The incident was captured on surveillance video in the subway car.

Rojas is also charged with attempted grand larceny, as he allegedly went up to Gonzalez’s body and went through his personal belongings, the Associated Press reported.

Gonzalez had ridden the train for hours before he appeared to lose consciousness around 10:50 p.m., the AP reported. The suspect, whom ICE identified as Felix Jeronimo-Rojas, entered the train 30 minutes later.

Investigators said Rojas stopped violating Gonzalez when passengers would board the train, resuming when he thought nobody was around.

Sources told The Post Gonzalez died from “natural causes.”

In ICE spokesman told the Post Rojas has a long history of illegal border crossings dating back to the 1990s. He reportedly crossed the border several times before being caught and turned back by the Border Patrol.

They weren’t able to say when he last crossed into the U.S., but he presented a “passport from another country” when he turned himself in to the NYPD, the Post reported.

Remember, these are the people Democrats desperately defend.

Rojas is not a needy, good-natured man trying to achieve the American dream for himself and his family.

These crimes were committed by one of the most evil and vile people you would never want to come across in this life or the next.

President Donald Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan recognize the reality that Democrats refuse to see. If anyone in this administration deserves an A rating after the first 100 days, it’s Homan.

In February, CBS News reported border crossings were down 94 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

During Biden’s term, House Republicans made an announcement in October 2023 saying that in September, there had been a 300 percent increase, with 269,735 enforcement encounters, compared to September 2020, one of the final months of Trump’s first term.

Numerous figures exist to further prove how ineffective Democrats were and how effective Trump is at enforcing our border.

The story about Rojas and the horrifying crimes he’s accused of serves as a reminder as to why this work is important.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




